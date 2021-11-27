What it says about Go Fashion’s IPO next week





Go Fashion IPO Listing: The initial public offering or IPO of Go Fashion India Limited, which sells women’s stockings, received a great response from bidders when it closed earlier this month. Go Fashion’s IPO listing is expected to be listed on Tuesday, November 30. The public offering will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on that day. Go Fashion’s inaugural offering was oversubscribed 135.46 times during the three-day bidding process, amid strong demand from non-institutional investors. Go Fashion IPO stock allocation base finalization was completed a day ago. Go Fashion IPO Price Band, key details Go Fashion’s IPO, which was opened from November 17 to 22, includes a new product valued at Rs 888.60 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) valued at Rs 125 crore. The price range for the initial public offering is Rs 655-690 per share. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the offer. Go Fashion’s IPO stock allocation was set for Friday, and those who got the shares will get credit to their accounts on Monday, November 29. The status of the application can be checked on the ESB website, as well as the registrar’s website in case someone wants to confirm. Go Fashion’s IPO was split between qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional buyers and retail buyers. Of that amount, up to 75 percent of the shares were reserved for qualified institutional buyers or QIBs, while 15 percent was reserved for non-institutional buyers. The remaining 10 percent was reserved for non-institutional buyers. The issue was oversubscribed in large part thanks to the support of non-institutional investors. Non-institutional investors offered 262.08 times the issue. Qualified institutional buyers bought 100.73 times their reserved shares, while retail buyers bid for 49.70 times their reserved share. Go Fashion IPO Highlights Go Fashion India Limited is one of the biggest brands of women’s stockings in India, making them the main strength of the business when it shows up for Tuesday. Another advantage will be the large and well-diversified product portfolio and first-mover advantage of Go Fashion, which owns the Go Colors socks brand. Additionally, the company has 459 Exclusive Point of Sale (EBO) locations across 23 states and union territories in India, making it a favorite among investors. The company’s strong financial history will put it in an advantageous position. Go Fashion IPO GMP today Go Fashion shares got a gray market premium of Rs 480 on Tuesday, November 16. That figure was up almost 70% from the upper price range of Rs 690 per share set by the company. This means that the shares would be listed at around Rs 1,170 on the gray market. The elevated GMP indicated a strong listing of Go Fashion’s shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) later this month. Go Fashion IPO issuance targets An amount of Rs 33.70 crore raised for the problem will be used to finance the deployment of 120 new exclusive outlets of the Go Fashion brand. It will also be used for working capital needs (Rs 61.45 crore) and general business purposes, the company said. The main issuers are JM Financial Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and ICICI Securities Limited. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

