Annual Harvesters Fashion Show and Luncheon Raise $ 1.7 Million for Second Harvest Food Bank





Harvesters, in conjunction with South Coast Plaza, showcased the season’s most coveted styles from luxury retailers in South Coast Plazas at the 29th Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon on October 6, 2021 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The event raised more than $ 1.7 million for the Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County, with additional donations continuing to arrive, to address the ongoing hunger crisis in Orange County. South Coast Plaza produced and hosted the exclusive runway show inside the Centers Samueli Theater and showcased the Fall / Winter 2021 collections from iconic fashion houses. To date, the annual event has raised over $ 12.8 million for Second Harvest, helping deliver 38.4 million meals over the past 29 years. Throughout the pandemic, the immediate actions taken by the Harvester community helped to help Second Harvests meet the tidal wave of needs. The event started with an open-air champagne reception with fresh juices from the Nkter Juice Bar, followed by a luxury fashion show, featuring Chlo, Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Marni, Monique Lhuillier, Oscar de la Renta, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, The Webster and Versace. The event also included a virtual silent auction with exclusive experiences and a gourmet lunch. This year, many of our generous underwriters have dramatically increased their gracious giving, collectively creating a huge impact through the 29th Harvesters Fashion Show and Luncheon, said Veronica Slavik, President of Harvesters and Corporate Development for ORCO in Corona. del Mar. For months our event has been held issue due to concerns and restrictions related to COVID. But I encouraged the harvesters to stay focused on what was not at stake by supporting the mission of Second Harvest food banks to provide nutritious food to growing families and children in Orange County, Ontario. providing them with the fuel they need to meet the challenges they continue to face in the lingering pandemic. . Our event was a celebration of coming together to highlight immeasurable opportunities for families in need by providing them with one basic need: nutritious food. Harvesters is an independent, voluntary organization of committed and philanthropic women from all walks of life who raise funds and raise awareness for Second Harvests’ mission to end hunger in Orange County. Last year, the highly anticipated event took place in a virtual format and raised over $ 1.6 million in donations to provide food for children, seniors and families in need. In one of the wealthiest parts of the United States, one in seven children go hungry at least once a month. Hunger is a constant stressor for families and working people, who struggle to pay for basic necessities such as food, medicine and shelter. The number of people served at the height of the pandemic more than doubled before COVID to more than 500,000 people served each month and Second Harvest continues to provide a stable pipeline of protein, fruits, vegetables and fresh dairy products and nutritious to help set up over 300,000 people for academic and career success each month. We are delighted to present our exclusive Fall / Winter fashion show for a very important cause, said Debra Gunn Downing, spokesperson for South Coast Plaza. Together with our retailers, we support the efforts of the Harvesters and the Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County to fight hunger. The annual Harvesters Fashion Show and Luncheon is made possible by the support of generous supporters, sponsors, donors and volunteers. Sponsors include First Partner South Coast Plaza, Corporate Sponsor Legacy Harvest City National Bank, as well as Corporate Sponsor Casey Lesher – Coldwell Banker. One hundred percent of donations from event funders go directly to the Orange County Second Harvest Food Bank. For more information, visit feedoc.org/harvesters.

