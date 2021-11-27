Urfi Javed denies copying Kendall Jenner’s black cutout dress: I look sexier in it | Fashion trends





Remember Urfi Javed’s daring black cutout dress, which she wore for an outing in Mumbai? The Bigg Boss OTT celebrity has come under fire for wearing the outfit by netizens as they pointed out that it was a copy of model Kendall Jenner’s dress, which she had worn a few days earlier. Now she’s fighting back at her trolls for criticizing her fashion sense. Urfi, known for her OTT and bizarre fashion choices, in an interview with ETimes, spoke about the controversy surrounding her dress, with netizens accusing her of copying Kendall and how she ignores trolls. The star told the publication that she hadn’t copied Kendall and that trolling didn’t bother her. “I look sexier in this dress than Kendall, so why not? I didn’t copy her. When she was wearing this dress, the next day I was wearing it. You can’t have a dress sewn in one day. . I really liked a design from a designer that I am. I just thought the design was really cool, and I got inspired and cut the top that way. I had no idea Kendall Jenner was going wear this. I can’t help but Kendall and I had great choices, ”Urfi told ETimes. + READ ALSO | Urfi Javed copies Kendall Jenner’s daring cutout dress for the day, gets trolled by netizens Plus, she said she ignores opinions that criticize her fashion choices. “I never gave anything. I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I’m like this but I don’t mind. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean , that will never bother me. It doesn’t really affect me, ”explained Urfi of her feelings about the constant trolling she experiences. She added, “Even though I dress in a way people like, I know I’ll be trolled. Log in Ananya Pandey Janhvi Kapoor ko nahi chodte toh main kiss khet ki mooli hu (Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor se I’m next!). “ For the uninitiated, the dress Urfi wore for the outing matched Kendall Jenner’s cutout dress. The model wore it for her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in early November. Kendall Jenner wearing the cutout dress. Kendall’s set was part of Mnot’s SS22 collection. Additionally, Urfi opted for a long-sleeved version, while Kendall’s was a sleeveless fit. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

