Men’s basketball defeats Drake late at ESPN Events Invitational





The Crimson Tide (5-1) made their way to an 80-71 victory over the Drake Bulldogs (3-2) on Friday. It’s a rebound from a disappointing loss, said Alabama head coach Nate Oats. The guys could have put their heads down and not played hard, but I thought we were playing really hard. Trying to get out of here 2-1. I have one more against Miami on Sunday. Guard Jahvon Quinerly led the team with 18 points, including eight crucial free throws down the home stretch. His backcourt counterpart, Jaden Shackelford, added 14 shots 6 on 12. Goalkeeper JD Davison struggled to deal with the ball again, turning it over seven times. After missing three games with an ankle injury, forward Juwan Gary was the star of the Crimson Tide in Friday’s game. He started for the first time this season and had 14 points and 10 rebounds. I felt confident, Gary said. I had my teammates there to get me back into the flow of the system. The coach trusts me to go there and start and to give that energy. Just going over there and helping my team get the W was a good feeling for me. After losing to Iona on Thursday, the Crimson Tide struggled to bounce back, allowing Drake to control the tempo of the game for the first nine minutes. At 11:38, the game was tied at 14. Alabama picked up the pace, leading to a 19-4 run that gave Alabama a 33-18 lead with 3:48 left in the half. Similar to the last game, the Crimson Tide had some dull playing moments. Drake finished the first half on an 11-0 streak to enter the break, just four points behind. For most of the second half, the Bulldogs wouldn’t leave. After a Noah Gurley shot, Alabama led 42-35 with more than 16 minutes to go. Five minutes later, the game was tied at 50 after Drake guard DJ Wilkins made a jump. The Bulldogs kept their footing on the ground, taking a 56-52 lead with less than nine minutes to go. A disturbing feeling from 24 hours earlier was among Alabama fans inside the HP Field House in Orlando. The game has shifted in favor of Alabama. The Crimson Tide had a 22-8 streak to take control of the game and led 74-64 with 2:13 remaining. The foul play began soon after and Quinerly crossed the line, securing the Crimson Tide their fifth win of the season. Problems with the loss to Iona persisted, with Alabama shooting 59.1% of the strip and 26.3% of three. An overall shooting percentage of 54.4% and 47 points in the second half has led the Crimson Tide to over 80 points for the fourth time this year. Three remarkable scorers led Drake. Wilkins, guard Tucker DeVries and forward ShanQuan Hemphill totaled 47 points. The trip to Orlando is not yet over for the Crimson Tide. Alabama will close out the tournament in the fifth-place game against the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cw.ua.edu/85819/top-stories/alabama-beats-drake-in-late-game-run-at-espn-events-invitational/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos