From Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: fashion looks at the airport (November 20-27)





Traveling is often referred to in terms of vacation or work and without an intermediary. Does that mean you should only wear fun and cute outfits at airports once in a blue moon? Take inspiration from your favorite Bollywood celebrities as they transform regular airports into fashion shows. From Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Kriti Sanon, check out what the actors wore:

Shraddha Kapoor We loved the pants on it. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked at all the style inspiration she is. She wore quirky pants with flamingos printed all over it. She paired this lovely piece with a plain white top, denim jacket and white sneakers. Not the type to go for boring accessories, Shraddha carried a pair of sunglasses with green trims and a roomy beige bag. Stylish and functional! Tara Sutaria The actress posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Dressed in a flowing white gown, the actor resembled a Greek goddess in her airport look. She kept the look sleek and subtle, with nude makeup and loose hair. She went easy on the accessories and wore a pair of cat eye sunglasses, a bag and brown shoes. Kriti i say She looks great in this all-black outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked like a million bucks when he was spotted wearing black thigh-high boots paired with an all-black ensemble. She paired the look with a gorgeous cropped leather trench coat. She accessorized with a dark mask, gold hoops and a shoulder bag. Gauahar Khan Do you like the tone-on-tone trend? (Source: Varinder Chawla) The model-actor was recently spotted in a set of green tones which she paired with a bright red lipstick. During his run to the airport, Gauahar wore a roomy black bag and sneakers for comfort. Janhvi Kapoor The actress was masked during her visit to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Monochrome or tone on tone seems to be a favorite among Bollywood celebrities when traveling in style. The coordinating beige set is absolutely comfortable, yet trendy. The actor wore sneakers with his outfit. Kartik Aaryan The actor wore a graphic print t-shirt underneath. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor hit the airport in style and was seen wearing beige pants, paired with a matching beige jacket. The jacket featured black details on the cuffs and neck and seemed like a comfortable option to choose when traveling. Mouni Roy We spot a book every time the actress visits the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The style of the actor-dancer is always impeccable. On her last trip to the airport, she wore a flowing, brown coordination ensemble that accentuated her belly. She kept the look trendy, yet comfortable, wearing slip-on flats, black sunglasses, and a black crossbody bag. Mrinal Thakur Thakur looked to be at his best. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Dhamaka The actress was seen wearing a quirky t-shirt during her run to the airport. He would say “Copy Gandi”, which roughly translates to “Cheap Duplicate”. She looked as comfortable as could be in her metallic-trimmed jacket, loose jeans and a pair of classic Jordans. Urfi Javed Would you wear this look at the airport? (Source: Varinder Chawla) We’re a little curious about the reality TV star’s airport outfit. The all-black, sheer bodice is paired with black flared pants and peach-colored makeup on it. Although the look can be interesting, it does not seem suitable for travel to us. Tell us what you think! For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

