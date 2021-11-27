Let Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress inspire you this festive season





The LBD that Diana, Princess of Wales wore to an event at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994 is undoubtedly one of the most famous dresses in history. More than two decades after her head-turning appearance, the Revenge Dress Diana wore Christina Stambolian’s mini-glamor the night a controversial program aired about Prince Charles’ infidelity returned to center stage. Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Splash News Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana in the new series of The crown, broke the internet earlier this month when she was pictured wearing a replica of the Lady Dis off-shoulder black evening gown. Global shopping platform Lyst reported a 58% increase in searches for black off-the-shoulder dresses shortly after the behind-the-scenes photos of Debicki were posted and in one day, interest in black dresses with a low neckline. in heart increased by 103. percent. Read more: Answers to all the questions you have about season 5 of The Crown Adele wore a dazzling off-the-shoulder dress for her An audience with Adele performance. As Diana has proven, nothing expresses elegance more than a killer little black dress. The neckline, the length of hers was sheer perfection and a formula that has been emulated time and time again since. Take Adèle, for example. The Lady of the Hour recently had her own off-the-shoulder dress moment courtesy of Louis Vuittons Nicolas Ghesquire for her An audience with Adele concert. Within 24 hours of the ITV special, pageviews for off-shoulder dresses jumped 138% in the UK alone. The power of a Bardot neckline, it seems, never dates. 7 current fashion trends that Diana, Princess of Wales made first As the holiday season approaches, why not dismiss the trends for a classic LBD that has the Royal Seal of Approval? Diana wanted to look like a million bucks, her former stylist said and the late Vogue the editor, Anna Harvey, of the memorable look of the Princess Serpentine party. And she did. Here, six of the best little black off shoulder dresses to buy now and wear forever. Prada off-the-shoulder wool dress Alexander McQueen Off Shoulder Midi Dress AZ Factory Off Shoulder Dress Khaite Ribbed Off Shoulder Midi Dress Alix NYC off-the-shoulder stretch-jersey dress Gucci ribbed sweetheart midi dress

