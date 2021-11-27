My Sister’s Closet Updates Mask Policy To Fight Shoplifting





Owners of popular upscale second-hand store in Phoenix area demand shoppers wearing masks show their faces to security cameras after shoplifting incidents involving masked perpetrators. Beginning Friday, masked shoppers at the My Sisters Closet fashion boutique are invited to briefly remove their masks at the door, co-owner Tess Loo said. Loo hopes the new policy will help identify shoplifters when items are stolen and prevent “theft by seizure and flight,” she said. The policy change comes after the recent theft of several high-end items, including designer handbags, which are worth thousands of dollars, spokeswoman Jen Sturgeon said. They come in and grab the items quickly because no one can see their faces, Sturgeon said. In addition to the new mask policy, owners are stepping up security in stores, including hiring officers on leave to provide armed security and offering a reward of $ 5,000 for information on thefts. Shoplifting of handbags, clothing Loo and his sister Ann Siner opened the first My Sisters Closet 30 years ago and the duo have since expanded to three Valley locations, including one new store at Biltmore Fashion Park, and several stores in Southern California. They also own the My Sisters Attic consignment furniture store, Well Suited mens consignment and My Sisters Charities, which donates sales revenue to various causes. Shoplifters hit the north Scottsdale location of My Sister’s Closet on Pima and Pinnacle Peak Roads and the Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road location just north of Old Town. Loo said the perpetrators usually enter the store in pairs and wear masks, making it difficult to identify. Scottsdale Police have confirmed officers responded to a reported theft involving high-end handbags at Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road just before 5 p.m. on November 21. Someone was seen leaving the store with four handbags, said Officer Aaron Bolin, a spokesperson for the department. Two days later, on November 23, two people entered the store on Pima Road and Pinnacle Peak and took away several high-end clothes. The report said they were wearing masks, Bolin said. No one was arrested in either incident. The store’s new mask policy comes as health officials advise people to get vaccinated and wear masks indoorswhether or not they are vaccinated. COVID-19-related hospitalizations are on the rise, reaching levels not seen since Arizona’s brutal winter surge in February. Loo said the store’s policy is not about politics but is about preventing further shoplifting. She said several buyers wore masks on Friday and that there had been no issues with the new policy. Still, she acknowledged that some people might try to politicize the new politics. “Since March 2020, there has only been unrest around the masks,” she said. “We are not trying to offend anyone or upset anyone.” Reachreporter Paulina Pineda to [email protected] or480-389-9637. Follow her on Twitter:@ paulinapineda22. Support local journalism.Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

