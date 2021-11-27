Shamita Shetty’s Sparkling Pink Ensemble Gives Us Fashion Goals for the Weekend | Fashion trends

Shamita Shetty is currently participating as one of the contestants on the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. The actor is currently inside the Bigg Boss house and his team takes care of Shamita’s social media accounts. Often times, Shamita’s team shares photos of her look around the house and the photos make us drool over her finery.

Whether it’s dressing up a traditional ensemble or wrapping the six yards of grace or balancing casual and ethnic attire, Shamita can do it all. Her photos from her fashion journals always inspire fashion enthusiasts to take notes on her fashion. And Friday was no different.

To set the mood for the weekend on Instagram, Shamita’s team shared a pic of her in a set perfect for a weekend night out with friends. For this shoot, Shamita embodied the face of the Style Junkiie fashion house. The fashion designer house is known for its collections which appropriately blend casual vibes and style.

For the photo, Shamita is adorned with a superb pink ensemble. The coordinating ensemble consisted of a cropped top with garish ruffled sleeves. She paired it with an ankle-length wrap with ruffle details below the knees. Shamita posed for the photo and made her family’s Instagram mouth watering. “No pressure, no diamonds,” was Shamita’s weekend motivational mantra that she shared on her post. Looked:

+

Shamita accessorized her look of the day with statement-embellished white and silver earrings from the house of Sony Sapphire. For the shoes, the actor opted for classic golden stiletto heels. Styled by fashion stylists Ruchi Krishna and Mohit Rai, Shamita left her hair open in wavy curls around her shoulders. With minimal makeup gray eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, contoured brows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick, Shamita was ready to face the day.

