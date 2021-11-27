Tina Turner’s Iconic Tour Dress Now Property of NFT, Entertainment News





One of rock n roll’s most iconic touring costumes will receive the NFT treatment at Miamis Art Basel and its tailoring. Tina Turners’ famous Versace dress she wore on her tour in the 90s is fast becoming an NFT, all thanks to her former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas. Read also : Adele tops UK music charts, record comeback album “30” Lukas had created the skirt and blouse combination in Swarovski crystals with the late Gianni Versace. Reports say that NFT ViciNFT will be auctioning it off at NFT BZL during Miami Art Week, which begins on November 30. The NFT will also include 111 images of model Kara Young modeling the dress, her original sketches and fashion notes sourced directly from Lukas and Versace, as well as an excerpt from Lukas’ upcoming memoir on the dress’s origins, titled “Simply the Test”. Tina was not going to wear the dress as she arrived so late for her show’s opening night in Paris. A police escort was needed to get to the scene, Lukas told a media outlet. Read also : Osephine Baker will be the first black woman immortalized at the Pantheon in France I fell to my knees and cried. When she comes out of the ground [of the stage] and her in the dress singing her opening number with 69,000 fans singing Simply the Best with French accents, I felt like I had finally made it, he added. Lukas had mentioned in the past that he despised Donatella Versace for taking all credit for the dress, when he was the one who designed it and convinced Turner to wear it in the first place.

Tina hated Versace! She was all about Armani, he would have said. In fact, he added that the singer was so against wearing Versace that it created small differences between her and Elton John. Read also : “The Witcher” actor Simon Callow joins the heist movie “The Pay Day” She fought with Elton John because [VH1s] Divas Live she told him, Versace makes him look big, or heavy, or something like that. You need bespoke clothing from Georgio Armani, said Lukas. A portion of the proceeds from the NFT sale will go to Christy Turlington Burns Every Mother Counts and Action Against Hunger, a charity supported by Kara Young.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lifestyle/news-tina-turner-iconic-tour-dress-is-now-an-nft-property-432340

