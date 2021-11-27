Utah falls heartbreakingly in New Orleans

Despite a big night from Bojan Bogdanovic, the Utah Jazz lost 98-97 to the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

“We are playing like a young team at the moment, and we are also losing against young teams,” said Rudy Gobert after the game. “Even the young teams are playing better than us in the clutch. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and understand what is going on.”

Bogdanovic finished with a high of 23 of 9 of 15 from the ground and 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds and was the only starter to finish with a positive plus / minus score.

It was another impressive performance for Bogdanovic as he has been very effective in the last three games. He’s shooting 57.5% (23 for 40) from the field and 53.8% (14 for 26) from three-point territory during that streak. Healthy and on pace, Bogdanovic is proving to be a phenomenal No.2 option alongside Donovan Mitchell, giving the Jazz a fierce 1-2 punch.

Not suffering from a turkey hangover, Joe Ingles also performed well for Jazz. He finished with 12 of 5 of 8 points from the field and 2 of 4 in depth, adding five rebounds and finishing with a rating of +7.

Utah appeared to be in control late in the game when, after struggling for much of the game, used a late 12-2 run to take a 97-93 lead with 37.4 seconds left. Mitchell had five consecutive points in the race to put the Jazz ahead before Gobert’s free throw took the lead to four.

Sadly, the Pelicans scored the last five points of the game, including a three-point shot from Devonte ‘Graham with 1.9 seconds left for the one point lead. Mitchell would have one last chance, but Gobert was whistled for an offensive foul, ending the comeback.

“Let’s be honest, teams come up against me defensively.… I don’t sneak up on people,” said Mitchell. “We get the best shot from everyone, and so do I.… We’re built for it. It doesn’t reflect what I do and how hard I work, it’s a test of character.”

After the first quarter, the Jazz took a five-point lead, straddling Bogdanovic’s 13 points (3 to 3 from the bottom) and a relentless defensive effort. Utah held New Orleans to 23 points and 37.5 percent from shots on the ground.

Utah turned cold in the second quarter from the floor, struggling to find a rhythm on offense, and was limited to just 17 points, one of its lowest results of the season. But they found themselves trailing 46-45 at halftime thanks to continued effort from the defensive end of the field.

Utah came out in the second half and recovered on the court, thanks in large part to the combined 14 points of Mike Conley and Royce O’Neale.

Despite the three-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, the Jazz struggled to deal with the ball and was held to 22 points. Once again, they found themselves with a chance to win late in the game thanks to four forced turnovers and a tough defensive effort.

It wasn’t enough though, as Mitchell’s last shot never counted and Bogdanovic’s three-quarter heaving from the field to the buzzer missed the mark.

“When teams get physical we have to be able to keep making plays and making the play easy,” said Mitchell. “I’m not going to let that deter me from what I’ve done, but along the same lines, I just have to be better.”

Mitchell finished with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds, while Conley added 12 points, five assists and four rebounds for his fourth straight double-digit game.

“After the last game I think our whole team felt good about the way the ball moved.… Your anticipation is that this will continue to happen,” said Snyder. “It doesn’t, and it impacts our whole squad. When we don’t just make an easy pass, whether it’s to change sides or to get out of it and trust each other, it’s is more difficult for us. “

| Bojan: 23p | 4r | 1a | 1s

Don: 16p | 4r | 6a

Mike: 12p | 4r | 5a | 1s | 1b

Joe: 12p | 5r | 1a | 1s | 1b

Rudy: 9p | 10r | 2a | 3b

Eight: 9 pm | 3rd | 1st

Jordan: 7p | 4r | 1a | 1s

Royce: 6p | 3r | 2s | 3b

Hassan: 1p | 6r

After the game, Snyder, Mitchell, Gobert and Bogdanovic all reiterated that the ball just isn’t moving right now. They said that even though the team has an identity, they don’t play like that and it’s not up to the coaches to change things. It’s on the players themselves.

“I don’t know how many times we’ll have to lose in the playoffs,” Gobert said. “I’m going to be 30 or probably 40 by then. I don’t know how many years we’re going to lose in the playoffs without learning. We’re doing the same things over and over again.”

They will have the opportunity to put things right and start a new course when they host the same Pelicans team on Saturday night. Closing is set at 7:00 p.m. MST.