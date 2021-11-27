Get to know the nominees for this year’s Fashion Awards – WWD





The Fashion Awards, the UK’s response to the Met Gala, take place Monday evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate and recognize what the fashion industry has achieved this year. The grand prizes of the evening are the Designer of the Year Award and the BFC Foundation Award, dedicated to emerging talents. Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi and Delfina Delettrez Fendi

Masato Onoda / WWD Nominees for the Designer of the Year award include Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia, Loewe Creative Director and JW Anderson Founder Jonathan Anderson, Dior Art Director for Men and Fendi Art Director for women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections Kim Jones, Prada co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, as well as Daniel Lee, who split from Bottega Veneta earlier this month. For the BFC Foundation Award, Bethany Williams; LVMH Laureate Nensi Dojaka; Priya Ahluwalia; Richard Quinn and Bianca Saunders, winner of the ANDAM Prize, are among the nominees. Nensi Dojaka with a model wearing her drawing in the studio.

Richard Young / Gomez de Villaboa / WWD An Award of Excellence will also be presented to Tommy Hilfiger, while the winner of the Isabella Blow Fashion Designer Award will be presented to Dazed Editor-in-Chief Ib Kamara. Alessandro, Creative Director of Gucci Michele will receive the Trailblazer Award. The British Fashion Council noted that last year Michele showcased Gucci’s Aria and Love Parade collections, launched Vault by Gucci and opened the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition and the Gucci Archives in Florence, “continuing to expand the reach of what a traditional luxury fashion brand should be” . The Trailblazer Award was presented at the Fashion Awards in 2018 and is one of the Special Recognition Awards, recognizing innovators and fashion designers “whose work last year has changed the game and significantly shaped the industry. “. Alexandre michele

Valentina Sommariva / Courtesy of Gucci The rest of the ceremony will focus on a new format, showcasing 15 change leaders in three sectors: environment, people and creativity. SEE ALSO: Tommy Hilfiger to receive top honor at Fashion Awards in London in November Daniel Lee, Kim Jones and Nensi Dojaka among Fashion Award nominees Stunned editor-in-chief Ib Kamara on receiving the Isabella Blow Fashion Designer Award Alessandro Michele to receive BFC Trailblazer Award at the Fashion Awards

