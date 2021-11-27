The 10 key spring / summer 2022 trends you need to know now





Isn’t the most erotic part of the body where the garment is gaping? asked the French theorist Roland Barthes. One can only imagine how Roland would react to the acres of flesh on display last September, dictated by the dominant spring / summer 2022 fashion trend. To put it in terms that Cardi B would appreciate, when it comes to fashion. new season, fashion smells all macaroni in a jar. The short, transparent and second skin versions are back. It’s been a long time. Of course, we’ve had interpretations of underwear as outerwear over the past few seasons, with the odd pair of stripper heels making an unsolicited appearance. But, after a hot summer in which young people tossed their insecurities to the wind, embracing a daring vein of body positivity that previously seemed like good market marketing spiel, designers have found new ways to interpret sex. Often the results were transparent. Young guns Nensi Dojaka and Supriya Lele made this hedonistic approach their calling card, and their sheer, enveloping designs made headlines in London. Sometimes in Paris things were rated X. Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the young designer with a small but devoted audience, presented a collection made up of tiny leather straps braided together. It was sponsored by Pornhub; a collaboration with the porn site is scheduled for early 2022. Read more: Fall / Winter 2021 Fashion Trends The big boys also felt sexy. Donatella Versace can always be counted on to inject some movement into the fashion march, and for spring she’s embraced thigh slits, medium riff, chain mail and latex. Ditto Gucci, whose sheer lace mini-dresses, latex bustiers, fishnets and garter belts and sex toy accessories explored nuances of sensuality in a blockbuster show in LA. Seductive, Stripped Down was the title of the Pradas collection and, true to form, it poked fun at conventional interpretations of allure, exploring itchy schoolgirl wool corsetry and compensating for micro hems with demure kitten heels. We thought of words like elegant, but it seems so old-fashioned, Prada said, in the show’s notes. It’s sexy. It should be noted that fashion is finally realizing that sexy comes in all shapes, skin tones and sizes. About the weather! Models Precious Lee, Alva Claire, Paloma Elsesser and Yumi Nu were among the most requested models for spring, bringing much-needed body diversity to the catwalks. Meanwhile, native model Quannah Chasinghorse caused a stir in her first season, walking for everyone from Chanel to Prabal Gurung and Gucci. A feeling of looseness permeated the collections, even when the sex (or waist) was not on the brain. At Chanel, the models even smiled, spinning in front of the cameras like 90s supers and showing off micro hems. Overall, the color comes in juicy snaps unless it’s wiped off completely, in favor of head-to-toe white. Trains and capes, ripe for an entry (or, more exactly, an exit) proliferate with an urgency never seen since the mule hems of the 2010s. The revival of the year 2000 continues at a sustained pace. And say hello to the biker jacket, that once ubiquitous staple that suddenly feels great again. On that note, you may have heard that Covid has killed fashion trends once and for all. And you’d be partly right: Spring / Summer 2022 was a chaotic and creative mix of idiosyncratic interpretations of what the post-pandemic world wants right now. Nowhere has this frenetic energy been more evident than at Louis Vuitton, where Nicolas Ghesquire imagined the figure of a vampire who travels through the ages, adapting to the dress codes of the time. Think 18th century pannier dresses with their hems cut to reveal superhero-style boots in red satin; cape-tuxedo hybrids paired with indigo jeans; vests adorned with golden braids with short cargo skirts and Morticia Addams capes sweeping the floor. But there is a consensus on some big ideas. The trends are dead, long live the trends. Here, the 10 biggest spring / summer 2022 fashion trends you need to know.

