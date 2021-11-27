Laura Henshaw stuns in a strapless wedding dress as she marries partner Dalton Graham

Keep it Cleaner co-founder Laura Henshaw married partner Dalton Graham in a mind-blowing ceremony held in Victoria’s Yarra Valley on Friday.

The 28-year-old looked stunning in a strapless white wedding dress, looking every inch at the blushing bride on her big day.

The couple hosted a wedding and reception at the Levantine Hill Estate, with Laura calling the day “an absolute dream.”

She also hinted that Dalton was taking her last name, writing under a wedding photo shared on Instagram that they were “Mr. and Mrs. Henshaw”.

“What an absolute dream and we have to bring the boys,” she began, referring to their dogs attending the event with bow ties.

“Dream place and dress. Dream everything, I am speechless.

Gorgeous: Laura revealed she wears a bespoke dress from Kyha Studios, located in Victoria. Among her bridesmaids, who all wore gorgeous white silk dresses, was her Keep it Cleaner co-founder Steph Claire Smith (left)

Laura revealed she wears a bespoke dress from Kyha Studios, located in Victoria.

Her wedding dress featured a strapless design, a boned bodice and a flowy tiered skirt.

Laura wore her dark locks back and out of her face in a low bun and wore a veil during the ceremony.

Her makeup was completed with a rosy foundation, a nude lip and strokes of mascara.

Among her bridesmaids, who all wore gorgeous white silk dresses, was her Keep it Cleaner co-founder, Steph Claire Smith.

On Wednesday, just days before the wedding, Laura revealed that her marriage was in danger after being identified as close contact of a positive Covid-19 case in Victoria.

Laura, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself crying as she spoke to fans about the fear of the coronavirus.

Laura said she was worried about the possibility of having to cancel her marriage.

“I wasn’t going to share this (sorry my IG has been a little emotional this week), but I got a text this morning about coming into contact with a positive Covid case and just two days from the marriage, the anxiety is real, ‘she wrote.

“I feel great and I’m so sure I’ll be negative, but my God.”

She later shared the good news that her test came back negative, writing, “Yay! OMG. I feel like I need 14 hours of sleep after today.

Her friend and business partner Steph Claire Smith also came to her home to get her nails done for the wedding, as she couldn’t make it to her date while waiting for the outcome.

Laura got engaged to Dalton Graham, who runs her own advertising and marketing agency, in 2018.

Earlier this year Laura revealed she had to postpone their wedding for the fourth time as Victoria entered another Covid lockdown.

She said at the time: “Our deepest condolences to all who have been affected by the lockdown. The wedding industry, hospitality, travel and all of you in Vic. We send our love to you all.