IIM CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad issues important instructions for applicants not to violate these dress code guidelines





About 2.31 lakh of registered candidates will appear for CAT 2021 on Sunday (IE Photo) IIM CAT 2021 dress code: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad will host CAT 2021 on Sunday, November 28. One of the most popular entrance exams in the country for admission to some of the best B schools in the country will take place in three slots in a computer mode. Time slot 1 of the exam is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., slot 2 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and slot 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Approximately 2.31 lakh of registered candidates will show up for the CAT 2021 on Sunday. The CAT 2021 questionnaire will consist of three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC); Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR); and Quantitative Capacity (QA). CAT 2021: the key elements to remember Candidates will have 40 minutes to answer questions. However, PwD applicants will be granted an additional 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each session.

CAT 2021 question papers will be a mix of multiple choice (MCQ) and non-MCQ type.

No physical calculator will be allowed for the exam. For any calculation, candidates can use virtual calculators.

Candidates will be presented with three options after answering the questions: Save and Next, Clear Response and Mark for Review, and Next. Applicants are advised to read the instructions carefully before writing the document. CAT 2021 Entrance Exam: Important Items and Documents to Take With You Candidates are advised to report to the center according to the time mentioned in the CAT 2021 admission card. Candidates will only be allowed to take the exam if they wear the important items mentioned below: CAT 2021 admission card.

Original proof of identity.

Facial mask

Hand sanitizer

Medical certificate (s) required

Affidavit of the scribe List of items prohibited in the examination center Transportation of any of the items listed below may result in disqualification. Electronic gadgets like cell phones. Textual material. Jewelry containing metal or any other metallic object. Shoes / shoes with thick soles.

Clothing with large buttons.

Watches.

Calculator.

Stationery items.

Wallets.

Protective glasses. CAT 2021: Admit card details The admission card should be printed on A4 size paper, preferably using a laser printer. The candidates’ photograph and signature must be legibly printed on the admission card otherwise it would not be considered valid. A digital copy of the admission card will not be accepted and applicants are requested to affix their passport-sized photo to the admission card like the one they uploaded on the application form. The details on the admission card should be checked in advance to see if everything is correct and is clearly visible on the card. CAT 2021 Exam: Dress Code for Male and Female Candidates There is a prescribed dress code for male and female candidates which must be followed scrupulously on the day of the exam. Candidates are requested to wear a face mask at all times. Without this, candidates will not be allowed to come to the examination room. Important dress code guidelines for CAT 2021 are as follows: Candidates are advised not to wear shoes with high heels or thick soles.

Applicants must opt ​​for slippers or slip-on shoes

IIM Ahmedabad allowed socks, the type of plain sweaters / pullovers / cardigans without pockets.

Jeans, pants or trousers, etc. shouldn’t have a lot of pockets.

No big buttons on the clothes.

Any type of jewelry or ornament containing metal will not be allowed.

Precious metals and valuables should not be taken into the examination room. Henna on the palm will not be allowed as it will cause problems when capturing candidates’ biometric fingerprints. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national management entrance test conducted by IIMs on a rotating basis for admission to IIMs and best b schools in India. After the exam is completed, various coaching institutes publish CAT analyzes and responses. Candidates can assess their performance on the exam using answer keys. The result of the review will be announced in the first week of January 2022. Get live stock quotes from BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

