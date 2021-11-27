It’s time for men to spice up their desi glam this wedding season





To all the men out there, hurry up or you might miss the internet sales-brations. The wedding season is approaching and you have no idea what to wear. Do not panic ! We help you with handpicked enthic clothes that can make you look no less than dapper. Scroll down and check out some amazing clothes to woo all the girls present at the wedding venue. 1. Dupion Silk Dhoti Kurta Set This ethnic kurta set has a fusion touch. It is made of a shiny silk fabric and has an oblique kurta cut that will give you an elegant yet traditional look. If you are old fashioned charm and love to flaunt dhotis at typical wedding ceremonies, you should definitely add this Dupion Silk Dhoti Kurta Place yourself in your enthic wardrobe. Price: Rs. 824 Buy now 2. Regular Kurta Pajama Set Be an old charm with this Regular Kurta Pajama Set. It is made of dupion silk and also comes with a printed vest. The knee length kurta has a banded collar and long sleeves to spice up your desi glam. Complete the look with a pair of mojitos and rock your desi avatar like a pro. Price: Rs. 1659 Buy now 3. Raw Silk Kurta Set This Raw Silk Kurta Set is handcrafted to achieve the perfect wedding look. The precise color of the kurta will help you to accessorize your ethnic clothes effortlessly. Pair it with a pearl necklace or keep it simple by adding a watch. Price: Rs. 7999 Offer: Rs. 2520 Buy now 4.3 rooms Wedding dress If you are not a kurta pajama or dhoti lover, this 3 piece wedding suit is for you. Whether it’s a sangeet, a cocktail party or a reception, you can make a success of your wedding outfits with ease. The slim fit suit is versatile and comes with pants, vest and blazer. What else do you need? A tie or a bow to be more beautiful than ever. Price: Rs. 4,999 Buy now 5. Faux pashmina stole The faux pashmina stole goes perfectly with the solid color kurtas. It enhances the ethnic look and makes men look like a handsome guy. This faux pashmina stole will make you look rich and regal. It’s soft, ethnic, and easy to play with styles. Price: Rs. 2599 Offer: Rs. 1263 Buy now The wedding season is not a kick-off for women’s shopping, but also for men. Men are quick to put forward their style statements. Instead, they chose to enhance their ethnic look in the middle of the wedding or the holiday season. Grab these masterpieces in stunning rooms and show off your desi glam. Read also: Smart ways to organize your desk station in the event of a pandemic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/fashion/style-tips/time-men-spice-their-desi-glam-wedding-season-952421 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos