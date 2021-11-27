The old-fashioned Christmas market returns to Wunderlich farm in Klein

Upon entering the farm, guests are transported in a simpler time. The sound of children laughing, choirs singing and the feeling of melting away the stresses of modern life, these are just a few of the things Steve Baird is looking forward to with the return of the old-fashioned Christmas market this year.

We have the whole museum adorned with red ribbons and wreaths and garlands on the poles. His steps of twinkling lights; her candles in the windows, her candles on the trees, her listening to choirs sing, her threading popcorn and sitting and watching the children run, he said.

The way Baird sees it, the story is not stagnant. And as director of the Klein Historical Foundation, Baird helps keep the region’s history alive at Wunderlich Farm Interactive History Park through educational excursions, weekend farmers’ markets, and annual events like the upcoming Christmas Market. Xmas.

Located in the middle of a neighborhood in northwest Houston, the location of Wunderlich Farms may not be what some would expect for a museum.

The site was part of the original farmhouse of the Wunderlichs, who were one of the founding families of the region. The Wunderlichs bought the property in the 1850s after immigrating from Germany and settled in Klein, known at the time as Big Cypress, Baird said.

Johann Peter Wunderlich was the first Wunderlich to come to Klein. His youngest son, Peter Wunderlich, built a house in 1891 for his future wife.

The house, along with the original tool shed, stable and chicken coop still stand on the grounds of the Wunderlich Farm, which is now also the Klein TX Museum and part of the Klein School District.

What happened in around 1980, the district needed the land to build the Doerre Middle School, so they asked Mr. (Alphonso) Wunderlich, who still lived here, one of the 12 children born in home, Baird said.

Wunderlich agreed to sell the land, with the understanding that he could continue living in the house his father had built and continue to farm and raise chickens.

So they built Doerre Middle School and we were sitting right in the middle of the subdivision, Memorial Northwest, and were adjacent to a middle school, Baird said.

When Wunderlich left home in the mid-90s, the district had to decide what to do with the site and historic buildings. The solution integrates it into the curriculum.

The interactive history park is now an annual outing destination for more than 4,000 Klein ISD grade four students. In addition to the Wunderlich homestead, the site includes historic buildings such as the Hildebrandt House, the Kohrville School, and the Maria Katherine Hofius Wunderlich homestead.

The arrangement is quite unique as Baird knows only a handful of other independent school districts in the country with a living history museum.

The Klein Historical Foundation, we are the non-profit side of Klein ISD. As a foundation, our money for the running costs of the museum comes from grants, donations, festivals, things of that nature, Baird said.

Weekdays on the farm are generally reserved for fourth year school trips.

We try to do everything possible as much as possible. Our docents, our interpreters, have all been trained to do first person interpretations, so we usually take a family member who would have been here and lived in this house and that’s who we are for the day, Baird said.

On a recent school trip in fourth grade, Baird portrayed Peter’s older brother, William Wunderlich.

I cooked all day we baked bread and stews and cobblers and crackers and things like that so they could see that all the baking didn’t happen inside; it happened outside, Baird said.

Students have the opportunity to participate in tasks that they would have completed during the different periods shown on the farm, such as making butter, sweeping a house, or carrying buckets of water to the Victory Garden.

We want to draw people into our history, so not only does it teach about the founding families, but it also teaches a way of life: what the area looked like when it was Big Cypress, what it looked like when the Families settled here first the French, then the Scots, then the Germans in the 1840s, Baird said.

The grounds are sometimes open to the public for a few hours on weekdays and although the houses are not, visitors are invited to take a self-guided audio-video tour of the buildings through an app called PocketSights.

On the last Saturday of each month, except November and December, the entire museum is open to the general public with a farmers market with around 25 vendors.

All the museums open with our costumed guides in the buildings and we do history demonstrations and talk about cooking and ranching and that sort of thing while there is a farmers market on site, Baird said. .

The Historical Park does not host the last Saturday events in November or December due to the proximity of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

When I took over nine years ago we wanted to not miss this opportunity and that’s when we created the old-fashioned Christmas market, which takes place on the first Saturday of every December, which sort of ties our two months together, Baird said.

The eighth annual Old Fashioned Christmas Market is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 at the Wunderlich Farm Interactive History Park, 18218 Theiss Mail Rt. Chemin in Klein.

It would have been the ninth annual market, Baird said, but last year was canceled due to the pandemic.

The pandemic struck and shut us down. We were pretty much closed until August (2020), he said.

In August of last year, Baird was given the green light to start hosting small farm events. They started opening every Saturday instead of once a month and required reservations for people to visit.

For the first few months, we didn’t open the houses, it was just the land, he said. Then when we started opening the houses, we had arrows pointing the way, so you had to follow a set path through there.

Instead of last year’s Christmas market, the farm had pictures of Santa Claus.

In January 2021, the park was finally able to start bringing back its market and its activities as complete producers.

Now we were going full blast, so we have our full field trips, our full Saturday, he said.

A typical last Saturday will draw around 1,000 people to the farmers’ market and museum grounds. During their fall festival, the park saw around 1,500 people, Baird said, and the Christmas market typically sees 2,500 to 3,500 people.

I hope we hit those numbers again this year, Baird said.

Entry to the old-fashioned Christmas market costs $ 2 plus non-perishable food. Food items will be donated to the pantries at Trinity Lutheran Church and Bridging For Tomorrow.

The market has between 40 and 50 farm and craft vendors, and a children’s choir that sings every hour.

Santa will be available for $ 5 worth of portraits, and families can try their hand at candle making for $ 5. Other on-site activities are free, including making rag dolls, creating perforated pewter ornaments, story time, and writing letters to Santa.

We set up a snowball arena for the kids to throw those foam snowballs, we have photo ops, we have popcorn chains, we have paper chains for the trees, as well only folk musicians on one side, we have an acoustic musician on the other side so there’s just a lot of activity going on, Baird said.

And of course, the day’s activities will include historical demonstrations and costumed guides discussing Klein’s rich history.

Over time, with more housing estates and land purchased and more apartments, they were more inclined to forget what life was like here, and so that’s what the museum strives to do is to don’t forget, Baird said.

The area was first settled by French families in the 1820s and then by Scottish families, Baird said, followed by a massive migration of German families in the 1840s.

Years later, a simple omission when applying for a post office led the area to become known as Klein.

Adam Klein, he was the one who asked the government for a post office here, Baird said. He petitioned the government and he left the town’s name blank because it was just known as Big Cypress at the time, that was in 1881 and so the government said, since it You asked for it, was going to call it Klein. This is how it got its name.

Many streets and school names in Klein reflect the region’s German roots. Baird said there was a lot of history behind the founding families, who did not see each other as different families, but as one community.

There was a lot of time spent fishing in the stream and eating watermelons on the Kuykendahl Bridge or eating fish or chicken fries on a Sunday after church and playing dominoes. And that’s what sets this community apart, I think, in a lot of ways is that it still has that small town feel and big community, he said.

That’s what I think we strive to keep, it’s this memory, this culture, this identity of what started this region and how it continues to grow.

For more information visit www.kleinhistorical.org.

