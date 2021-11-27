Gabrielle Unions Thanksgiving Outfit Redefines Holiday Dressing





When you think about dressing for the holidays, there are a few things that probably come to mind. For some, it can be glitter and glitter. For others, maybe a bodycon jumpsuit or a slip dress. There is also the cozy and comfortable sweater and jeans. There is a way to dress beyond the tropes, however, as evidenced by Gabrielle Unions’ Thanksgiving outfit this year, which offered an unconventional approach to dressing for the festive months to come. If you, too, are tired of wearing dresses for your family dinners and other holiday-side gatherings, read on and get inspired by Unions’ unconventional dinner look. On Thanksgiving Day, November 25, Union shared a carousel of images on Instagram that showed her borrowed holiday outfit from the boys from various angles. On top, she wore a basic white t-shirt and layered over it with a gray striped blazer. For the bottoms, the star opted for a pair of wide pleated pants that you could probably wear to work as well. She finished off her simple yet elegant look with a chain necklace and a sleek bun. For Thanksgiving dinner, Union adopted the minimalist aesthetic and kept all of its items in the gray color scheme. The outfit was both comfy and put together, so if you love the vacation look of the actors, be sure to add it to your saved file and keep it handy for your next family dinner set. The biggest takeaway here is that vacation attire doesn’t always have to follow the traditional pattern. The ultra portable Unions combo, for example, can be adapted for many occasions and worn by people of all genders and age groups. As proof, the actress shared a sequence of photos and videos of her throughout the night on her Instagram stories. The look turned out to be just as appropriate for a poolside session, a karaoke session, a walk around the neighborhood and, of course, a mouthwatering meal. The designers of the actors’ blazer and pants outfit remain a mystery for now, but you can easily recreate her look with similar items available on the workwear market. Are you ready to channel the business and laid-back vibe of Unions for Christmas and beyond? Then keep scrolling to shop for the upcoming workwear-inspired alternatives. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

