Black Friday is finally here, which means from now until Cyber ​​Monday (November 30) you can snag deals on just about everything from exercise bikes to coveted kitchen utensils. . But with winters coming soon, you might want to head to UGG Black Friday Event (like, right now) to enjoy incredible savings on cold weather essentials. The retailer has cut prices on comfy boots, slippers, outerwear and more to keep you warm throughout the season.

The Ugg Black Friday 2021 sale features the brand’s most popular items at over 50% off.

Disclaimer: With discounts of up to 60% inventory is likely to drop quickly, so you’ll want to go fast if you plan on shopping. To remind you what’s at stake and hopefully streamline your buying process, we’ve rounded up some of the best discounts to come.

Tip: Bookmark this page for easy access to updates on UGG Black Friday deals through Cyber ​​Monday. For more tips on great Black Friday sales, check out our favorite markdowns from the best retailers.

Best UGG Black Friday Deals For Women

Side snap boots

If you prefer side snaps rather than slip-on boots, this style is for you. You’ll find all the iconic UGG details like soft wool on the inside and a sturdy sole on the outside, and the addition of the fur trim adds a fun après-ski vibe here.

Insta-Famous Slides

It’s the must-have shoe of the season that’s been all over your Instagram feed and spotted on style influencers. The Fluff Yeah is a soft sheepskin slipper and sandal combo with a lightweight platform. It comes in stunning colors like this bright red.

Signature sneakers

If you are looking for a fashionable and functional sneaker, this is it. La Calle has a cool, grippy outsole and is made of sporty neoprene and open mesh.

Sherpa zipper

With its half-zip silhouette in fluffy fleece and its contrasting nylon collar, this winter essential is chic and cozy. It has a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm and can be layered perfectly under coats when the weather gets really cold.

Knit hoodie

This versatile hoodie comes in three blush pink, black and gray colors and is made from a brushed ribbed knit that feels like a blanket against your skin. Don’t hesitate to never take it off.

Fringe Moccasins

Crafted from a gorgeous suede with playful fringe details and braided trims, these loafers are perfect to wear at home or on the go. They have a bohemian vibe that pairs well with everything from jeans to printed dresses.

Classic zipped ankle boots

Lined with sheepskin and wrapped in waterproof suede, these classic boots will keep your feet warm and plush with a lightweight sole. A side zipper is cute and makes them easy to put on and take off.

Quilted puffer jacket

This nylon and synthetic puffer jacket is designed to keep you comfortable in cold weather without being bulky. It’s lightweight, compact for travel (it comes with a drawstring pouch bag) and the pockets are fleece lined for extra warmth.

Plush Disco Slides

These slip-on platform slides are way too big to save for indoors alone. Luckily the raised sole is EVA for indoor-outdoor versatility. The logo-embellished elastic back strap and soft sheepskin sockliner and upper complete the cloud-like fit.

Lined thigh boots

This is the classic UGG boot in a sleek, above-the-knee silhouette with a two-inch wedge heel. The soft suede upper features a lace up back as well as a zipper for easy wearing. Slip them on with jeans or a dress and you’ve got a chic winter look.

Sheepskin coat

Definitely a splurge, this hip-length coat is crafted from long pile Tuscan sheepskin and lined with luxuriously soft satin. The finishes also stand out and include beautiful leather buttons, functional snap closures and leather side pockets.

All-day jogging pants

Made from soft brushed cotton with a relaxed elastic waistband, these jogging pants bring a stylish touch to loungewear. Wear them at home with slippers or outdoors with trendy boots or sneakers.

Colorful shoulder bag

Crafted from UGG’s signature leather and sheepskin, this crossbody bag is both practical and playful. It features an adjustable shoulder strap and a jacquard interior designed to carry small, everyday items like a phone, wallet, makeup, and keys.

Zipped wedge boots

The two inch wedge of these boots gives you a fashionable boost while the durable outsoles, sheepskin and side zipper construction make them chic whether you pair them with ski leggings or sweatshirts. casual. Choose from three shades of black, brown and silver.

Best UGG Black Friday deals for men

Comfortable boots

Made from soft suede with a contrasting leather trim, these sturdy boots have fixed elastic laces with a zipper closure for easy on and off. They’re also lined with super-soft wool and have a durable Treadlite sole for all-day cushioning.

Stylish quilted jacket

This water resistant jacket has a lightweight, quilted design. It offers the perfect balance between warmth for cool mornings and evenings and style for work or play.

Indoor-outdoor slides

This slipper is not all down. It features a super soft sheepskin sockliner, adjustable instep strap with easy hook-and-loop closures, and a lightweight Treadlite outsole so you can wear this pair anywhere. you were going to.

Zipped hoodie

You can never have too many hoodies. This one is fleece lined and has sleek side panels and a ribbed hem for a sleek finish.

Pretty moccasins

The most comfortable moccasins ever, this pair is made from sleek leather and has a foldable heel so you can slip into them easily. They also have a lambskin lining and a removable leather insole. Meanwhile, the molded rubber outsole cradles your foot in comfort.

Socks to show off

Whether you want to wear your Uggs indoors or out, you need the perfect pair of socks to go with them. They are super comfy, they are made of a cotton blend and designed with sporty stripes that you will want to show off.

Heavy duty gloves

These sheepskin-lined gloves will keep your hands warm this winter. The exterior is leather with a conductive palm patch that allows access to the smartphone and has snap-on hardware for easy on and off.

Best UGG Black Friday deals for kids

Plush marbled slides

Why should adults have all the fun slippers? The kids’ version of UGG’s popular Fluff Yeah style is made with the same durable construction and insole-outsole. It also comes in adorably bright colors, like this tie-dye mix of teal and yellow.