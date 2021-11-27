NMSU Aggie Fashion Club partners with National Retail Federation

LAS CRUCES – Working to improve the future of fashion, the Aggie Fashion Club at New Mexico State University entered into a partnership this year with the National Retail Federation that will expand its platform for students. NRF is a retail association that offers people the opportunity to get in touch with major fashion retail organizations.

For more than 30 years, Aggie Fashion Club has been an organization of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences that connects students with professionals in the fashion industry outside the hall. class.

Kelley Coffeen, assistant professor of family and consumer sciences and co-advisor of Aggie Fashion Club, said the partnership with NRF gives students access to the fashion industry in areas such as merchandising , accounting, supply management, etc.

Las Cruces and the state of New Mexico could be seen as a bit isolated to be able to connect with the fashion industry, Coffeen said, and it really gave us the opportunity to give our students connections with professionals from large fashion retail organizations such as Macys. , Nordstrom, Petco., Home Depot; lots of different retail organizations across the United States.

There is also room for growth for students studying in the College of Business, she added.

It’s a huge industry. Online retail, e-commerce, supply chain management, creativity and design: it’s all interconnected in the fashion industry, but that doesn’t mean you have to be a fashion specialist, Coffeen said. , it just means that you have a passion or interested in the industry and this is where the NRF can bring us together.

Lara Alvarez, senior at NMSU, has been chosen to be the NRF’s first student ambassador to the university. She is completing her studies in merchandising and fashion design, with a minor in business administration and marketing. Being selected for this role, Alvarez said her job is to encourage students to join the organization, provide information and involve them in finding internships and employment opportunities through the NRF.

It’s quite a program. It’s not just for internships and full-time jobs, but also for growing up and just getting to know the retail industry, Alvarez said. I felt very proud of myself. I was so nervous at first. It’s a lot of responsibility, because I’m the first student ambassador, but I try to make the most of it.

Coffeen added that Alvarez was one of the top students in the program, which is why she was selected for the role. We have really seen her professionalism grow, her leadership abilities and she is passionate about the industry. them. She just has a nice way of befriending others and communicating. She is also bilingual and we think that is important.

Members of the Aggie Fashion Club said the organization has grown slowly over the years. However, their goal is to reach new levels of engagement.

Our main goal is to grow and attract more students not only in fashion majors but also in business and marketing majors, Alvarez said. We also want to let everyone on campus know that this program (NRF) is already paid for by the Aggie Fashion Club which is a great opportunity for everyone to take advantage of as it is free for every NMSU student.

We want people from all over the campus. We want local high school students to get involved with us and we want to get them involved. Anyone interested in clothing, accessories, footwear, design or retail, we really think they will find a home here with us, said Coffeen. .

Aggie Fashion Club plans to hold a fundraiser and upcycle fashion show in early April.

For more information on the Aggie Fashion Club, contact [email protected] Where [email protected].

Tatiana Favela writes for Marketing and Communications at New Mexico State University and can be reached at 575-646-3221 or by email at [email protected].

