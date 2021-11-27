Maura Higgins stuns in a backless cream dress while celebrating her 31st birthday in the Maldives

Maura Higgins looked stunning as she shared a vibrant photo of herself on Friday to celebrate her birthday in the Maldives.

The former Love Island star rang her 31st birthday on Thursday while wearing a gorgeous cream halterneck dress.

The Instagram snap showed Maura a beaming smile as she posed on a pier in the South Asian country.

Amazing: Maura Higgins, 31, looked stunning as she shared a bright snap while celebrating her birthday in the Maldives on Friday

She had swept her brown locks in a celebratory claw, and they were blowing in the sea breeze.

Maura completed the look with a Louis Vuitton clutch that could be seen in the social media photo.

The model captioned the snap: “Happiness Thank you for all the love of the birthday, my day was magical.”

Stylish: The former Love Island star celebrated her 31st birthday on Thursday wearing a gorgeous cream halterneck dress

The mind-boggling snap comes after Maura recently signed a deal with superstar agency Elite Models, in an effort to swap the world of reality TV for that of the runway.

Trying to break into the United States, the brunette bombshell will also be represented by Elite’s sister agency EWG Management in New York and LA.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news, she uploaded a photo of herself striking a daring pose in a white top and a contrasting black blazer.

Displaying a peace sign at the reception desk at Elite’s London office, she wrote in her caption: “Here is a new beginning.”

One of the most famous modeling agencies in the world, it has had models like Gisele Bundchen, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell in her books.

A source recently told MailOnline that Maura ditched her management team to pursue a modeling career and revealed she was already in talks with top agencies.

The former reality TV star said she was “desperate” to distance herself from reality TV after making her mark on the ITV2 dating show in 2019 and appearing on Dancing On Ice.