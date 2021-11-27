Notable Fashion Award Winners Over the Years – WWD





On the eve of the Fashion Awards, which are set to return to the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night, WWD looks back on some of the most notable winners over the years: Bottega Veneta former Creative Director Daniel Lee

Courtesy photo Daniel Lee, former Creative Director of Bottega Veneta, set a new record by winning four major awards at the Fashion Awards in 2019: Brand of the Year, Accessories Designer, British Women’s Clothing Designer and Designer of the Year. He was also nominated for this year’s Designer of the Year award. But given his surprising recent separation from Bottega Veneta, he’s unlikely to attend the event. Marco bizzarri

Lexie Moreland / WWD Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri, who has successfully revived the brand alongside Creative Director Alessandro Michele, has won the CEO Award three times in a row from 2016 to 2018. This year Michele will receive the Trailblazer Award . The British Fashion Council noted that last year Michele showcased Gucci’s Aria and Love Parade collections, launched Vault by Gucci and opened the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition and the Gucci Archives in Florence, “continuing to expand the reach of what a traditional luxury fashion brand should be” . Jonathan anderson

James mason Loewe Creative Director and JW Anderson Founder Jonathan Anderson has been the darling of the Fashion Awards since winning the Emerging Ready-to-Wear Talent Award in 2012. In 2017 and 2015, he won two awards. major: accessory designer of the year and accessory designer of the year. British Designer of the Year, Women’s and Men’s Clothing Designer of the Year and Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year, respectively. This year he is nominated for the designer of the year award. Christophe bailey

PA Yarns / PA Images Christopher Bailey, the former Creative Director of Burberry, won a total of six Fashion Awards between 2005 and 2015, including an Outstanding Contribution to the British Fashion Award, three Menswear Designer of the Year Awards and two designer of the year awards. . Kim jones

Courtesy of Fendi Another regular at the Fashion Awards is Kim Jones, Dior’s artistic director for men and Fendi’s artistic director for the haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women. Since winning the Men’s Clothing Designer Award in 2006, he has received a total of five awards, in recognition of his outstanding work at Dunhill, Louis Vuitton and Dior Men. In 2018 he received the first Trailblazer Award. This year he is again nominated for the designer of the year award. Stella mccartney

Lexie Moreland / WWD Stella McCartney has won a total of eight awards over the years. She first won the Glamorous Designer Award in 2000, and most recently she received the Special Innovation Recognition Award in 2017. Alexandre mcqueen

ASSOCIATED PRESS The late Lee Alexander McQueen topped the Fashion Awards between 1996 and 2004. He was named designer of the year four times, in 1996, 1997, 2001 and 2003. Under Sarah Burton, the brand has won three other awards in recent years. years. John galliano

ASSOCIATED PRESS John Galliano was another Fashion Awards favorite at the time. He has also won the Designer of the Year award four times, in 1987, 1994, 1995 and 1997, in which he shared the title with Alexander McQueen. In 2009, he received the BFC Award for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion Design.

