The nanny on HBO Max: the lasting legacy of ’90s sitcoms

The oft-used meme, I watched it for the plot, is an ironic acknowledgment that we as viewers often gravitate towards to please the eyes. Most people prefer to watch flashy productions and beautiful celebrities rather than intellectual content; they have the gift of avoiding convoluted intrigues which force the spectator to think. It is not an incrimination but a very real aspect of our media consumption. Even Netflix’s official social media accounts have leaning in the joke to promote shows like Squid game. The parcel, then, becomes a teasing reference to its appealing cast instead of the series’ non-subtle statement about social class in South Korea.

Likewise, my interest in The nanny, a CBS sitcom that aired from 1993 to 1999, stemmed from its shallow, unplotable elements, at least I thought it would. I started airing the show not for its comedic charm, but for the extravagant and colorful designer costumes worn by its title character, Fran Fine, the titular nanny (played by Fran Drescher).

This does not mean The nanny is any style without substance. Instead, Frans’ avant-garde flair has been the gateway to my greater appreciation of the series and its tendency to overdo it through its comedy and aesthetic. The nanny, both the show and the character, excelled at doing the most endearingly: Yiddish references dot Frans’ vocabulary; she manages to be brash and honest with self-mockery, gentle but not cloying; and her clothes are ridiculously ostentatious for the nanny at home.

Frans’ costumes, designed by stylist Brenda Cooper (who won an Emmy for his work), were the stylistic vehicle to distinguish his lively character from the rest of the well-balanced cast. The nannyThe catchy, show-worthy theme song even prepares audiences for this accolade. Fran is described as the lady in red while everyone is wearing tans.

To recap, The nanny follows Fran Fine, a Jewish lady from Flushing, Queens, who, after losing her job at a bridal shop, accidentally lands a job as a nanny for the high society, WASP-y Sheffield family. His exaggerated persona (and nasal intonation) was initially confusing to Maxwell, the widowed single father of the family, but became endearing when he realized how much his three children had accepted Frans’ antics. She moves in with the Sheffields and their sarcastic butler Niles, and playfully takes on Maxwell’s clingy and haughty business partner CC Babcock.

From the start of the shows to the finale of the sixth season, Fran remains his centrifugal force; her sparkling charm breathed fresh air into the sweltering Sheffields life, which viewers individually adore. But Drescher, the creator of the series, and Cooper weren’t so sure. The nanny would have established such a beloved and enduring legacy without Frans’ clothes. Can you imagine if I would dress this show and dress Fran like a regular everyday nanny? Cooper told HuffPost in 2018. We would not be having a conversation right now.

Cooper, until her departure after season four, gave Drescher free rein to dress Fran Fine as she wanted. She designed Frans’ costumes to be an extension of her personality while also serving as a memorable timestamp for show progress and class commentary. Fran wore a Moschino red heart-shaped coin purse on a (failed) date with a gangster in the first season and wore a Moschino piano dress in a season four episode featuring an aspiring concert pianist who then lost all desire to play the instrument.

Yet her character is a shopaholic with a mountain of credit card debt, observed Rachel Syme in The New Yorker, an unbridled clothes rack which the viewer assumes cares more about materialist trends than timeless art. Even after Frans was inducted into the Sheffield clan, his style remains singular, insensitive to the social expectations of the Upper East Side.

In a 2020 maintenance Along with Vogue, Drescher described Frans ‘style as sexy, but certainly not trashy and shared some of Coopers’ costume decisions. The character wore a lot of Moschino, as the clothes had pizzazz and humor, according to Drescher. And in the scenes Fran shared with CC, the point was to portray the two women as contrasting in every way, both as people and in the way they dress. By today’s’ 90s obsessed standards, Frans looks are decidedly modern and timeless.

Still, The nanny never reached the level of widespread popularity and cultural cachet accorded to other shows of the 90s, such as Friends Where Sex and the city. Women like Rachel Green and Carrie Bradshaw have remained style hot spots for a generation of ’90s and 2000s kids born during their shows’ years of airing. The nanny, on the other hand, was praised and referenced by a much smaller audience (including Cardi B) in the decades since his demise. Various women’s and fashion publications have devoted coverage to Frans’ unique sensibilities to fashion in recent years, nearly two decades after the show ended (and before The nanny was relaunched via the streaming service). This interest was partly motivated by the @whatfranwore Instagram account, which identifies Frans’ iconic wardrobe with more than 350,000 subscribers. The series’ arrival on HBO Max in April 2021, however, likely introduced the show to more viewers.

It’s also a step towards commemorating its cultural status as a ’90s sitcom. To viewers in 2021, the shows have put together its punchlines and the way it was filmed can feel a bit dated. Not so much that the humor was out of date, but that it was just from another era.

Some seasons of The nanny were recorded in front of a live audience, which has become a class signifier of comedy itself, according to NPR Linda Holmes on Pop Culture Happy Hour, which sort of [a live audience laughing is] a less sophisticated or old-fashioned or larger comedy. Still, the show flaunted a list of enviable celebrity cameos during its airing, starring Elton John, Celine Dion, Elizabeth Taylor, Patti LaBelle and, of course, Donald Trump.

The nanny finds jokes everywhere, sometimes three or four per line, and connects them through episodes and storylines, Hilarie Ashton wrote for the New York Times. Its slapstick, self-aware humor is refreshing and self-explanatory for a decades-old show, and it generally comes across as a ’90s sitcom to air. The nannyThe embrace of excess, however, had the potential to be utterly liberating and ahead of its time, but the show’s writers (and possibly Drescher herself) pulled the overweight line. Instead, oversized bodies have to be feared or mocked, and at one point in the series, Drescher dons a big costume. Despite this, Drescher’s charisma and comedic talent cement Fran Fines in television canon, as a leader who manages to subvert and reinforce stereotypes on women, Jewishness and class. The nanny is an interesting watch for the cast’s physical humor, charm and glaring antics. But if you don’t get caught up in these plot asides, consider looking at it purely for clothes.

The nanny is streaming on HBO Max.