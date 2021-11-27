Mayors Fund for London Reports Naomi Campbell’s Charity Is In Debt of 50,000 | Charities

A charity headed by the mayor of London says the fashion charity founded by model Naomi Campbell owes him tens of thousands of pounds.

The Mayors Fund for London, whose figurehead is the current mayor, Sadiq Khan, says it owes 50,000 of an ephemeral shop created by Campbell Fashion for relief two years ago to raise funds for the cause of mayors.

Fashion for Relief is being investigated by the Charity Commission in connection with potential misconduct and financial mismanagement. Regulators review payments made by the charity to one of its trustees, the charity’s expense records, and a host of other regulatory issues.

The Mayors Fund is furious at his Fashion for Relief treatment after a series of events held to raise funds for him, including an art auction at a glamorous red carpet fashion show at the British Museum in September 2019. The Mayors Fund ultimately donated 100,000 for this event.

Two months later, in November 2019, Fashion for Relief established a pop-up store on behalf of the Mayors Fund, selling fashion pieces from McQueen, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood in the Westfield shopping center in West London. At the time, Campbell said the money raised would help improve the future of young Londoners.

The Mayors Fund said she was promised a donation of 50,000. When she had not received any of the pledges after a year, she reported a serious incident notification to the Charity Commission. Charities are required to report anything that harms their assets or reputation to the regulator.

The Mayors Fund said that while it was initially excited to work with Fashion for Relief, the relationship grew strained when the money didn’t arrive: unfortunately, although we were delighted to receive 100,000 of this funding, we are still expecting 50,000, Kirsty McHugh, managing director of Mayors Funds, said.

We are an independent charity that supports young Londoners from disadvantaged backgrounds and we all raise our own income. Young Londoners have suffered enormously from the pandemic and we would be very happy to receive the remaining amount to benefit the children and young people of the capital, she said.

Although Khan is the current sponsor of the Mayors Fund and is featured extensively on the Fashion for Relief website as part of the 2019 events, his office does not provide funding to the Mayors Fund charity. Each year the fund supports 40,000 Londoners aged 4-24 with skills and vocational training.

Regulatory concerns regarding Fashion for Relief include payments of 77,000 in advisory fees and 15,942 in travel expenses in 2018-19 to one of its trustees, Bianka Hellmich. The previous year, the charity spent 107,000 in directors’ fees and 23,000 in expenses.

Hellmich is a partner at QCL Associates law firm, specializing in advising high net worth private clients like Madonna. Businesses the site describes it as a dedicated philanthropist, administrator of Fashion for Relief and supporter of the Mayors Trust for London.

Hellmich and Fashion for Relief have been approached for comment.

The commission said its investigation, which could take several months, would examine whether those controlling the charity properly exercised their legal obligations and responsibilities under the Charities Act.

Fashion for Relief is not staffed full time and appears to be controlled by its two directors, Hellmich and Campbell. A third administrator, Veronica Sylvia Wing Wai Au Chou, appears to have resigned and is no longer listed on the commission’s website.

The commission has the power to shut down a charity in the event of wrongdoing and can prohibit people from holding trustee positions.