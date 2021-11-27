IIM Ahmedabad will perform a test tomorrow; check dress code, further details here





The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad is set to hold the Common Entrance Test (CAT) tomorrow, November 28th. This year, at least 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the CAT 2021 exam which will be held at exam centers across the country. Those taking the exam should note that CAT 2021 will be a computer test (CBT) aand the questionnaire has three sections. The first section will be a verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC. A section of data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR) and a section of quantitative ability (QA) will follow the first section. Here are some guidelines and dress codes to follow during the exam: – Applicants will have 40 minutes to respond to each section of the article. Additionally, PwD applicants will have an additional 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each session. – Some questions will be multiple choice (MCQ) and the others will be non-MCQ. – During the exam, candidates must not wear any type of jewelry or metal accessories. – Clothing worn by students with large buttons will not be allowed inside the CAT examination center. – Only socks, cardigans, plain sweaters and sweaters without pockets will be allowed inside the examination room as part of the students’ dress code. – During the exam, candidates are not allowed to use physical calculators. So, for any calculation they need to do, they can use virtual calculation. – To answer questions, candidates will be presented with options such as Clear answer, Save and Next, and Mark for review and Next. Students are advised to read the instructions carefully before responding to the article. – Candidates who present themselves for CAT 2021 will have to undergo a search process and any metallic object will not be allowed inside the examination room. – Electronic gadgets such as calculators, cell phones, watches among others will not be allowed by applicants. CAT 2021 will take place in three shifts, the first from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the second from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and finally, the third from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Additionally, CAT 2021 results will be released in the second week of January next year.

