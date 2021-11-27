Kourtney Kardashian fans feel like they’ve uncovered clues that reveal her unique wedding dress choice





Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement, fans have desperately needed information on the upcoming wedding. A TikTok user named Caroline Crawford has a theory that Kardashian’s wedding dress will be read, and she posted a video this underscored that color has been a theme for the couple since they got together. “I told you, everything is red,” Crawford said in her video of Kardashian’s possible wedding dress. “Everything is literally red. It’s going to be red… I called it up! I felt it in my bones and I think it leads to it.” Fans seemed to agree in the comments, but at this point it’s only speculation. @carolinejcrawford Reply to @saracrawforddd call me the wedding dress whisper #wedding #wedding advice #wedding dress #kourtneykardashian Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey After months of teasing and PDAs, the reality TV star and Blink 182 drummer got engaged on October 21. TMZ reported that Barker proposed at a beachfront hotel in Montecito. In the photos, Barker knelt surrounded by hundreds of red roses, and Kardashian enthusiastically agreed. According to reports, some friends and family were on hand to celebrate after the romantic moment. The keeping up with the Kardashians the star and rock musician started dating earlier this year, going public on their relationship on Valentine’s Day. Kardashian took on Instagram later that night to confirm the news, sharing photos of the happy couple hugging on the beach surrounded by roses and candles. “Forever,” she captioned the post. This will be Kardashian’s first marriage and Barker’s second. Although they’ve been dating for less than a year, Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years. Since going public, the beloved couple have not shied away from showing off their romance to the world. The two even sparked engagement rumors in July and have dragged their followers ever since with various wedding images on social media, including the Kardashian bride and groom’s skeleton Halloween decor. Kardashian’s sister Kim opened up about The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September about their romance. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown up together so much and have done some really amazing things, just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for about a decade,” Kim said of the couple. . Regarding her sister’s frequent PDA with Barker, the KKW Beauty founder told DeGeneres that she found him “cute,” to which the daytime show replied, “That’s right, but this is true. ‘is a lot.” Kim replied, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute.… You know what, that’s what they do. And it’s so cute and I love love, so I love them. “

