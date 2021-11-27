Fashion
Shaneel Lal: “As a trans person, the way I dress dictates my safety”
Katherine brook
Activist Shaneel Lal is a strong advocate for queer communities and the power of fashion for self-expression.
The dreaded Shaneel Lal is impossible to sum up in one sentence. At just 21, they already have an impressive track record in LGBTQI + politics, human rights and advocacy.
Lal studied for a BA in Arts and Law, modeling in parallel and using an ever-changing platform to campaign for meaningful change, like an end to conversion therapy.
Lal is a member of the Rainbow Youth and Auckland Pride Festival board of directors and a director of Adhikaar Aotearoa.
Clothing choices are more than just style for a trans person.
As a trans person, the way I dress dictates my safety, Lal says.
Anytime I’m going to put on something, no matter how much I love it or how affirming the garment is to me, I have to consider where I am, who I am with and what time it is. Are there any boys around who are out to harass gay or trans people for fun? Is it too dark? Is it a conservative suburb? Very often I cannot wear what I want as it would have serious consequences.
Lal had to find safer methods to validate their identity: as I age and become more carefree and fearless, I develop my relationship with clothing. I love clothes, I’m obsessed with the Jessica Rabbit set [out]fit, but I couldn’t allow them to define me.
Five things I own and love
Tapas fabric
My tapa cloth was given to me by a friend. It is very difficult to access traditional Pacific clothing in Aotearoa.
My tapa is more than a garment for me. Every time I put it on, I feel a connection to my ancestors, my land, my oceans and my culture.
I was photographed wearing it by Hhua Ropate Kurene for Ensemble last year.
Black Boots from Pretty Fit
I am 189cm (6ft 2in) tall and bought my 7in boots for New Zealand Fashion Week 2021 [which is postponed to February 2022]. This is my first year as a model.
I still can’t walk in them and every time I put them on I remind myself that beauty is pain. However, I made a commitment to learn how to strut in a fashion show soon.
COS Pride tote bag
Perfect for carrying everything. I carry my moisturizer, water bottle, MacBook, vitamins, extra clothes, etc.
The best part is that he shouts a gay agenda, every time I walk into a room.
Metallic gold crop top
This is the first crop top I have worn in public. It was during the Big Gay Out 2021 following the government’s announcement to ban conversion therapy.
I was celebrating a great victory for my movement. The summit is stunning. My body is ripped off (to the point). I feel sexy in it.
Golden hoops
As a trans person, I always pay attention to what I wear because it dictates my safety. The hoops have represented the resistance of marginalized communities throughout history.
My hoops are a symbol of resistance to colonial patriarchy and policing trans bodies.
Three things i want
Connie Fleming for Thierry Mugler Spring / Summer 1992
Ever since I saw this I have been obsessed with the whole fit; everything from head to toe is iconic. It makes me feel ooh-ah-ah.
Connie Fleming was a black trans model. The outfit also has a lot of sentimental value.
Rihannas Swarovski Dress
The Rihannas Swarovski dress, worn in 2014, was the moment and I say it again is the moment.
I like to show the skin. I love showing off my body and I can imagine myself in it, walking the streets of South Auckland owning every moment of it.
HAMI costume
I became obsessed with loose pants and oversized blazers.
For starters, wide pants hug the waist perfectly and give you the loose, graceful feel of a dress. Oversized blazers give a formal yet sultry vibe; you could wear them to a meeting or to the club. It’s a stimulating and powerful combination!
Where to get help for the LGBTQI + community
- OUTline NZ 0800 688 5463 (0800 OVERVIEW)
- Rainbow 09 376 4155
- 1737, Need to talk? Call or text free to 1737 to speak to a qualified advisor
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or SMS 4202
- Safety rope 0800 543 354
- Suicidal crisis helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Children line 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- Youth line 0800 376 633, free text 234, email [email protected], or find online chat and other support options here.
