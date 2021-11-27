Duchess Kate’s Bond Girl moment, plus more of her 2021 biggest fashion hits and failures | Gallery

From the editors of Wonderwall.com

10:06 a.m. PST, November 27, 2021

With three young children at home and a schedule filled with public appearances and private charity causes, Duchess Kate could be forgiven for not looking perfect every time she steps out. But somehow Kate still manages to nail her fashion choices more time. Join us as we take a look back at the Duchess of Cambridge’s 2021 Bond girl fashion successes (and failures) indeed! Duchess Kate looked stunning at the world premiere of “No Time To Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London in September. Kate wore a shimmering gold dress made by British designer Jenny Packham as part of a special collaboration, the Jenny Packham X 007 collection. This jaw-dropping outfit deserves a closer look. Read on for another view Then read on to find out more about Duchess Kate’s best and worst looks of the year. RELATED: Duchess Meghan’s Fashion Hits and Failures Over the Years

Jaws stumbled upon Duchess Kate’s stunning Jenny Packham creation, a Bond girl tribute in the 1964 classic “Goldfinger”, at the “No Time To Die” world premiere in London in September. The look was full of delicious surprises, including this gold sequin cape. Add Kate’s elaborate yet fun updo, and it was one of her best fashion moments of the year and ever! RELATED: Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Jewelry

Love him or hate him? This question defines what bold look Duchess Kate wore to host a driving screening of ‘Cruella’ for Scottish NHS workers at Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland in May. Holland and Cooper’s purple, blue and green tartan trench coat, perfectly fitted and full of interesting details like military-style epaulettes on the shoulders and buckle cuff adjusters, is a sure-fire conversation piece. For that, we give Kate who sometimes plays dress security two thumbs up. RELATED: The Most Stylish Royal Maternity Looks Over The Years

We love the color risk Duchess Kate took in this bright purple Emilia Wickstead pantsuit while touring the University of Ulster’s Magee campus in Londonderry, Northern Ireland in September. But the problem with risks is that sometimes they don’t pay off. The cut of the costume, combined with a black turtleneck and judicious blue pumps, unnecessarily ages the beautiful future queen. Instead of being royally elegant, she looks positively staid.

What a glamorous re-wear! Duchess Kate arrived at the November Royal Variety Performance in London wearing a true wonder, a Jenny Packham dress embellished with emerald green sequins and crystals which she first wore during her 2019 Royal Tour of Pakistan in 2019.

Kate channeled her inner goddess back in October in this gorgeous lilac Alexander McQueen gown at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in London. Guests were urged not to buy anything new to wear at the inaugural Green Awards event, which was set up by her husband Prince William and their Royal Foundation to honor the winners for their contributions to the environment . Kate first wore the belted dress to a BAFTA gala in Los Angeles in 2011. A decade later, the dress and the Duchess are equally stunning.

Duchess Kate beamed with confidence in an Alexander McQueen blouse and Catherine Walker coat during an event on November 10 at the Imperial War Museum in London. From military-inspired details to the poppy pin (in the UK the red flower symbolizes the remembrance of fallen soldiers in WWI), we give Kate’s look a royal salute.

Duchess Kate loves to go out in plaid every now and then, and we have no problem with the pattern of the red and black Alessandra Rich houndstooth dress she wore at the VA Museum in London in May. But the dress’s low waist, pleated bottom, and mid-calf length weren’t the most flattering fit for the Duchess.

Duchess Kate was a vision in a pale pink Beulah London dress at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London in July. The delicate details of the midi dress (those buttons, this belt) and its fitted and flared shape accentuate Kate’s fitted silhouette. But our favorite part of this outfit could be her shoes: Aldo’s beige “Nicholes” pumps which, at under $ 100, you don’t have to be royal to rock.

To commemorate Remembrance Day, Duchess Kate (accompanied by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex) attended the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on November 14. In keeping with tradition, all members of the royal family wore appropriate black outfits to mark the solemn day in honor of members of the British armed forces who have died in the line of duty since World War I. Kate chose a model inspired by the Alexander McQueen military uniform she had previously donned for the 2018 Remembrance Sunday service and complemented it with a new hat from Lock & Co.

She knows how to accessorize! Duchess Kate didn’t let a little rain dampen her excitement at the launch of the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace in June. Her lavender LK Bennett dress was pretty pretty, but the Duchess’ whimsical rainbow umbrella stole the show and turned this look from drab to dazzling.

Who knew the style of vaccination was a thing? Duchess Kate’s appropriate outfit received rave reviews from fans after sharing this photo on Instagram in May. Kate wore high waisted jeans and a ribbed white T-shirt from H&M as she received her first bang at the Science Museum in London. “Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Science Museum in London,” she wrote. “I am extremely grateful to everyone playing a role in the deployment, thank you for everything you do.”

Duchess Kate goes ultra-glam when she needs it, but she also knows how to dress in style. To meet young Boy Scouts at the Alexandra Park Sports Hub during the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, Kate rocked skinny jeans, a cozy turtleneck, a colorful scarf from England Boy Scouts and a gilet from Danish label Ganni. . In addition to looking sporty, the vest is made from 100% recycled plastic. We call it a win-win!

Despite the royal hue, Duchess Kate’s favorite, this look made us sing the blues. The gorgeous mother-of-three who wore the outfit in May to visit a violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, Scotland, looks uncomfortable in the crumpled Zara double-breasted blazer and pleated skirt from Hope Fashion . Either piece alone would be nice but worn together they did the Duchess a disservice.

Duchess Kate wore a pink Alexander McQueen dress during a walk and chat with First Lady Dr Jill Biden at the G7 summit in Hayle, England in June. Her accessories, an LK Bennett bag with matching Rupert Sanderson pumps, were perfect. The only thing that missed the mark? The cut of the royal dress usually impeccable. She surely has a tailor on duty!

Just call her Casual Kate! This set worn by Duchess Kate during her visit to the Natural History Museum in London in June, high-waisted jeans from British label & Other Stories, a fitted white shirt, a pink blazer by Chlo and her favorite VEJA low-top sneakers hit the mark. . . Need proof? Please note how relaxed, comfortable and confident the Duchess looks!

Duchess Kate went all natural and made us want to grab our hiking boots and head out into the countryside when she visited Manor Farm in Darlington, England in April. Her Fair Isle sweater, skinny jeans, tall boots and Seeland shooting jacket are stylish, comfortable and warm. Country chic at its best!

It was a grim occasion and Duchess Kate was appropriately dressed in a simple but elegant black Catherine Walker coat dress and hat by Philip Treacy during Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England , in April, eight days after his death at the age of 99.

This black and white midi dress with a sane bow is a bit of a ho-hum for Duchess Kate, who shines most when she taps into her ever-expanding trendy color palette. But she scored style points in October for recycling that Zara dress, which she wore to an event in October 2020 while visiting University College London.

This silhouette is nothing new for Duchess Kate, who loves the look of good wide pants, a fitted shirt and a long coat. But we must congratulate her for rocking the ensemble in bubblegum pink when she visited School 21 in Stratford, east London, to celebrate its reopening in March after the COVID lockdown restrictions were lifted. 19. This playful shade right down to her mask is a refreshing break from the rich primary colors Kate usually chooses. Too pretty in pink!

Duchess Kate simply shines when she returns to her sporty and relaxed roots. This Ralph Lauren cable-knit cricket sweater appears to have been designed for the athletic royal, who completed the look with black cuffed pants and tennis sneakers at the Craiglockhart Tennis Center in Edinburgh, Scotland in May.

We’re all for a big neutral, and this camel coat by Massimo Dutti is gorgeous. But Duchess Kate, pictured in May at The Balfour opening at Orkney Hospital in Kirkwall, Scotland, went a bit too far and looked almost washed out in all that beige. Her partial bun and tartan scarf were more matron than memorable.

Polka dots added the perfect touch of whimsy when Duchess Kate hit Wimbledon in July wearing an Alessandra Rich skirt and one-button blazer from Smythe. (In addition to her purple and green Wimbledon members pin, naturally!) It was the kind of effortless refined style that Kate makes so easy.

Duchess Kate stayed true to a tried and true formula during the women’s Wimbledon final in London in July: a solid-colored fit and flare dress with simple pumps and her hair in loose waves. But the vibrant green of the Emilia Wickstead dress and the timeless white Jimmy Choo pumps made it a winning look.