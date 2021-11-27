Nicola Roberts chic in long black dress and Chanel pearls















She never fails to showcase a stylish display when she goes out to socialize. And Nicola Roberts looked effortlessly cool in a black maxi dress with a Chanel pearl necklace at Ama’s launch party at the Londoner Hotel on Friday night. Singer Girls Aloud, 36, added a touch of glamor to her ensemble with a pair of towering silver wedge heels as she got into the party spirit of the night.









Nicola looks stunning in the simple black long sleeve dress that clings to her figure with its fitted design. She accentuated her natural beauty with brassy makeup and let her aubernes braids cascade over her shoulders in shiny curls. The singer accessorized with a large Chanel pearl necklace, which featured the instantly recognizable CC logo. She cut an elegant figure in the understated dress as she worked her angles for the camera at the west London party.









Nicola was joined at the event by Latoyah Lovatt and Ama Quashie who shone alongside the star in a festive context. Gallery: Ashley Graham’s Not A Regular Mum, She’s A Cool Mum In Her Fendi X Skims (ELLE (UK)) Girls Aloud star’s exit comes after she paid tribute to Sarah hardingon what would have been the late star’s 40th birthday earlier this month. She told her late friend, “I know you’re somewhere causing trouble,” and added, “Cause a supernova up there, an electric girl” alongside pictures of them together.









Nicola took to Instagram where she wrote, “I know you are somewhere making trouble live. Happy Birthday from Earth Sarah. ‘Love, miss and I think about you all the time. I feel your energy as if you are always there. I wish I could have rioted in the city like we did for your big 4.0 today! ‘Cause a supernova up there electric girl’.









