Strictly’s Tess Daly stuns in red dress as Claudia brings sparkle in shiny blazer

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly wowed in a red dress as she hosted the BBC One show on Saturday night. The presenter looked amazing in a stunning red long-sleeved dress, which was cinched at the waist with a black belt, while her co-host Claudia wowed viewers with a sparkly blazer. Claudia finished her look with black pants and white heels. Along with the mind-boggling snap, Tess wrote on her Instagram account: “There are only 6 couples left tonight, as they dance for their spot in the quarter-finals next week! See you soon! @BBCSstrictly. ”























Claudia also shared a photo of herself in her Strictly get up, joking that it was “subtle.” “Subtle. Thanks to the magnificent @sineadmckeefry@debbiedannell@ amyhair4“she wrote next to the photo. Fans took to social media to salute their stunning outfits. One of them wrote: “You look amazing I love the dress you are gorgeous as always xxx.” “You look beautiful in Red Tess,” adds another.











A third complimented Claudia’s outfit, writing: “Jacket of dreams”, with another adding: “I love your look tonight Claudia. You look amazing.” A fifth shared: “I love your hair tonight @claudiawinkle. ” Claudia and Tess have vowed to quit the show together when they finally decide to move on. “Tess and I will be leaving at the same time,” she said, “We made this pact over pizza. Well, go ahead together, whenever they’re done with us. “Even though they would call me now and tell me, it’s over, I still think I had the best career possible.”

























She feared they would both have to leave as she feared she would miss the launch show Strictly One Year to take her son to college. “I phoned the boss of Strictly quite dramatically and said, through tears, ‘Sarah, I love you,'” she recalls. “I don’t want to leave Strictly and Tess [Daly] and I agreed that we would leave together when they are done with us, but if the first show is September 13, I’m going out and you’ll have to go with someone else. And there was a beat. “And she said,” Pretty dramatic. We’re not starting that week. “ Read more Read more

