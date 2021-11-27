Parliament is back. Is fashion the first victim of its new sessions?

OTTAWA — Parliament has always been a club place, but it wasn’t until this week that it looked like a gym, or for that matter, a night club.

As nearly all 338 MPs, dressed or in disguise, took their seats, one couldn’t help but wonder if the 44th Legislature was ready for prime time.

There have been marked dress changes from 21 months ago when COVID-19 reared its ugly, pointy head.

This was evident from the seats in the press gallery facing the floor of the House. It seemed that some deputies had barely risen from the sofa or from their sweats.

You might spot MPs wearing sneakers, jeans, open-necked shirts with T-shirts – hello, Adam van Koeverden – or Commons sweaters.

Others – and yes, they were mostly women – looked like they were about to go out for a party, sequined masks, bodycon dresses, high heels and all.

Currently, no formal dress code is defined in the rules of the Commons, called standing orders.

There are guidelines that state “appropriate dress” – and various speakers have interpreted this to mean that “contemporary dress” is required to speak, participate in a debate, a question period, or to participate in a debate. make a statement or speak at a meeting. point of order.

No shirt, no speech.

The NDP says it wants to update the rules, make them more modern and non-sexist in order to accommodate transgender, non-binary and two-spirit members.

NDP LGBTQ critic, MP Randall Garrison, believes a simple statement that decorum should be respected – a statement that does not specify dress styles based on gender – would suffice.

Garrison has yet to make a motion, but expects it to be dealt with once the Procedure and House Affairs Committee kicks off.

For men, jackets and ties have long been the norm, the latest of which include the bow ties worn by Liberal House leader Mark Holland and several others, as well as the beaded bolo tie worn by New Democrat Blake Desjarlais, the first openly two-spirit member. of Parliament.

Office collars are authorized for men, but not lavallières or turtlenecks. Men can also wear a kilt on Robbie Burns Day.

Members of Parliament who are members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been permitted to wear their uniforms in the House of Commons. And if a Member has a cast on his arm, the Speaker has allowed him to wear a sweater instead of a jacket.

In the past, many MPs have donned a sports jersey of their favorite team under a jacket in the Commons, usually around the playoffs. But it’s an eye-catching accessory, and everyone knows it.

(However, it is undeniable that you you have to be dressed. No one was happy after Liberal MP Will Amos twice exposed himself in virtual debates in the House of Commons during the last session.)

The wardrobe rules are less clear and more lax for women: dresses, skirts, pants, turtlenecks, sleeveless dresses. Everything is fine.

It would definitely be a good idea to update the expectations.

But how do you define “proper attire” or “decorum?” “

(And as one of the ink-stained wretches in the cheap press gallery seats – reporters are some of the worst dressed around the Hill, but the rules of “good dress” also apply. to those of us who want to enter the gallery – I say all of this with trepidation.)

Are the sneakers OK?

On the campaign trail this summer, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole seemed to think so.

Now sneakers, vans, sneakers, runners – along with business suits – can be spotted on the feet of many MPs, including ministers. I’m looking at you, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra and Minister of Defense Anita Anand.

At least Holland, the Liberal House leader, ditched the dingy white sneakers he wore in caucus for dazzling blue and gold suede brogues to go to the House of Commons the next day.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland wears a work uniform made up of a few dresses and spinning beads, but you know she’s really serious – and doesn’t intend to stop to answer reporters’ questions – when ‘she wears runners with her robe on to caucus or cabinet. .

Meanwhile, the masks we all wear tell us that it is far from business as usual in any workplace, including Parliament.

Conservative MP Scott Reid, who adopted his curls and a pandemic ponytail, was the first to start wearing a mask in Parliament last year.

Now everyone is doing it, and it’s a fashion statement to don a face covering with glitter, the maple leaf, or a department or party logo. But with MPs sitting side by side, it would have been nice to see them all wearing a three-layer mask, surgical or otherwise, the best for preventing the spread of aerosols.

Yes, there is clearly a different atmosphere in this minority Parliament.

It’s the masks, the weird outfits, the quick swerve to nasty heckling and bitter partisan fire.

From day one, the Conservatives refused the unanimous consent of the Greens to welcome the election of a new president (because they do not have the figures for official party status). On Thursday, some MPs booed Green House Leader Elizabeth May and Independent Kevin Vuong in the votes; a Tory MP shouted at Ng that his softwood lumber defense was a ‘bunch of lies’ and tweeted at least he didn’t call it a ‘bag of lies’.

Parliament is supposed to be a place of respectful and vigorous debate, so involve everyone.

But maybe treating the privilege of being in the House of Commons as a real privilege would be a good start. Show the same kind of patience and understanding that you urged Canadians, for example, or dress like you’re coming to work.