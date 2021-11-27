Matildas’ World Cup “dress rehearsal” was not just a test for the players

In the week leading up to the Matildas’ first friendly against the United States on Saturday afternoon, Tony Gustavsson explained how he and his team saw the match as a “dress rehearsal” for the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

All the routines, he said, were done the same: press conferences and planning meetings, analytical work and training content.

The Matildas approached the United States game differently, treating it as they would for a World Cup final. ( Cameron Spencer: Getty Images )

It was an unusual departure from his own approach to previous friendlies, which he had always categorized as “preparation mode”, as opposed to the “performance mode” of major tournaments, such as the Tokyo Olympics.

This is how he was able to explain (or, in a harsher light, explain) some of his team’s disturbing and inconsistent performances since taking office in January; they were and are all part of the longer project.

But this independent match, played at the site chosen to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, would be different. This, as much as they could imitate it, would be the end point of this project.

“I’ve always talked about the process,” Gustavsson told the media the day before the game, “but this isolated match is sort of a unique opportunity to handle a match similar to a World Cup final.

“We’re going to go there with the idea that it’s about winning this game and nothing else.”

He will surely be relieved, then, that it was only the dress rehearsal.

A 3-0 loss to his former national team with the first goal scored in the 24th second following a confusion between his two teenage center-backs, one of whom was making his debut is not the kind of World Cup final that ‘he probably had tried to come forward.

The United States scored in the 24th second of the game: the second fastest goal ever conceded by the Matildas. ( Mark Kolbe: Getty Images )

It’s, of course, tough for any team to play after a moment that will likely be cut into a reel of YouTube “fastest goals ever scored” highlights. This visibly drained the team’s energy and sucked air from the record crowd of 36,109 at Stadium Australia.

But it is characteristic of tournament football like the World Cups: you have to expect and know how to adapt to the unexpected.

And before that first friendly match, it was no different.

In the previous days, a bug had swept through some of the players, affecting their fitness and availability. Some, like Alanna Kennedy and Emily Gielnik, were injured. Others arrived late from one end of the world, deeply out of the jet lag and missing crucial training time. Still others, like Clare Polkinghorne and Sam Kerr, were in charge.

These various player illnesses, which all took place a few days before the game, are as close as Gustavsson can replicate the preparation for a World Cup final: At this point, after three tight and exhausting weeks, the bodies are starting to shrink. fail: injuries have made one or two players, the clubs fear that their stars are overworked, others are called in quick replacement despite a long gel time. Most, however, are simply sold out.

Against the United States on Saturday, we saw what one version of Gustavsson’s adaptation looked like, his response to the unexpected. After losing his two senior starting center-backs, Gustavsson chose two of the squad’s youngest and most inexperienced players, Jessika Nash, 17, and Courtney Nevin, 19, to take their places at the whistle. opening.

This came as a shock to most given that Ellie Carpenter and Steph Catley played center-back roles at the Tokyo Olympics, while others like Karly Roestbakken and Angela Beard, both of whom were kept on. the bench, have experience in this role at club level. .

The naivety of adolescents has, unsurprisingly, been exploited. The opening whistle had barely faded before a badly cleared header from Nash and a lack of follow-through from Nevin’s players led to the United States opening.

It was the second fastest goal Matildas ever conceded, and a particularly unfortunate start to the senior career of a young Nash defender who was billed as a future captain of the senior squad.

One wonders if Gustavsson could not have taken a less risky approach; the same who saw him move Ellie Carpenter to center-back alongside Nevin after replacing an exhausted Nash at halftime.

“We need depth in the baseline and we need to look at the players and be brave enough to bring them into these types of games,” Gustavsson told media afterward.

“Normally, if it was 15 years ago and I was a coach, I’ll probably give them 10 minutes at the end when we win or lose the game.

“But those minutes don’t have the same value as the warm-up, a record crowd, the United States in front of you, in the stadium that will host the World Cup final. To be able to handle that, in this environment, is is that we need. “

To their credit, they did: The two youngsters and the rest of the squad settled in after the opening goal, warming up in both halves. Indeed, in the end, the Matilda dominated the Americans 61% to 39%, overtook them 506 to 335 and had 7 corners to their 2.

They even had more shots on target (8-6), and without US goalie Casey Murphy’s stellar debut, which prevented sparkling strikes from Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler, as well as a bizarre moment from the forward. of Matildas Kyah Simon who missed a totally open goal, the score would likely have reflected what has become a much more even statistical contest.

US goalie Casey Murphy (center) was in command in his debut. ( Steven Markham: Speed ​​Media / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images )

But the point is, those things have happened, and the score remains a stark reminder of the Matildas’ lingering weaknesses, both at the rear and at the front. Gustavsson knows this.

“[When] I’m saying we’re going to treat this like a World Cup final, it’s a very important reminder that the World Cup final is going to be won and lost in the 18th. [yard box]; inside the penalty area, ”said Gustavsson.

“I think we win the match between the boxes [] but when you look at the actual finish, they win the finish game by 14-11, and the score line at three zero.

“So where are the games won or lost? This is how you convert those penalty entries into odds and the conversion rate of scores. And I think they were much more clinical than us in this area. So I’m happy with the match between the two. boxes, but we have a lot of learning to learn inside the boxes starting today. “

But the two penalty benches are not the only spaces where lessons are, or should, be learned. It’s also in the coach’s box.

Gustavsson also has lessons to learn from the “dress rehearsal” against the United States. ( Matt King: Getty Images )

Because Saturday’s game against the United States wasn’t just a dress rehearsal for the players. It was also one for their manager; a test of how Gustavsson could handle the types of injuries and unforeseen downtime, inclement weather, skeptical media and the expected crowds that will likely encounter him in 2023.

His response to the ever-present center-back problem arguably missed the mark in the opening game. It remains to be seen whether we’ll see the return of the former cast members or whether their liners will get a second repeat in Game 2 on Tuesday.