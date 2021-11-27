Giorgio Armani receives the highest distinction in Italy, the Knight Grand Cross





Yesterday morning, at the Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome, Giorgio Armani received the Knight Grand Cross decorated with the Grand Cordon. As Italy’s highest civilian honor, this honor reflects both Aramnis’ six-decade career in the fashion industry and his status as one of the country’s leaders in the fashion industries. fashion, lifestyle and luxury. In a private ceremony at the palace, which is one of the three official residences of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the famous Italian designer received this honor for his services to fashion and the arts. This honor has special meaning for me, said Armani after the ceremony. It came from our President, who is not only the Head of State, but also a man whose values, openness and kindness are unquestionably high. Giorgio Armani and President Sergio Mattarella at the Friday ceremony in Rome. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani Born in Plaisance in Emilia-Romagna in 1934, Armani founded his first company in 1975 with his business and life partner, architect Sergio Galeotti. The designer’s minimalist vision of laid-back luxury came to define ’90s fashion, both thanks to the signature ease he brought to his men’s tailoring and the understated glamor of his haute couture line that brought him to life. seen to become a staple of the red carpet. In recent decades, Armani has branched out into hotels, sports, interiors and restaurants. Building a newly comprehensive vision for a 21st century luxury brand, these companies have not only made him a billionaire on several occasions, but have also seen Armani become widely acclaimed as the most successful Italian-born designer of all time. . The former recipients of the Knight Grand Cross of the fashion world have only two: Valentino Garavani and Miuccia Prada in 1986 and 2015, respectively. For Armani, however, receiving the award was not just about celebrating his illustrious career as a designer, but also recognizing his long-standing efforts to promote Italy’s creative industries on the world stage and his efforts to give back to his home country. beloved. , where he has long supported charitable causes. As recently as last year, Armani donate $ 2.2 million to local hospitals in the fight against the coronavirus, while its Giorgio Armani foundation established in 2016 continued the long history of designers supporting social causes, including the fight against HIV / AIDS and poverty children. Obviously, yesterday’s ceremony not only marked a milestone in Armani’s career, but also had a more sentimental significance. I am proud to represent Italy and I am honored to receive this prestigious title, which the President gives me on behalf of the whole country, he said. VogueFavorites

