Tess Daly looks stunning in a tight red dress
Strictly Come Dancing: Tess Daly looks sensational in a bodycon red dress as she poses for stunning shots ahead of the live show
They bring all the glamor to the ballroom when they present Strictly every weekend.
And Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stopped by for Saturday’s show in two sensational outfits as they effortlessly took on their host duties.
Tess, 52, looked sensational in a bodycon red Hasan Hejazi dress as she posed for some stunning shots ahead of the live show.
Wow! Tess Daly looked sensational in a bodycon red dress as she posed for some great shots ahead of Saturday night’s Strictly Live Show
Her phenomenal physique was on display in the tight midi number which featured silver belt details and was cinched at the waist.
She completed the look with matching red heels and sported her blonde tresses in perfectly styled waves while going for a bright red lip.
Meanwhile, Claudia dazzled in a white sequin blazer that was paired with black leather pants, a black top, and white heels.
Radiant: She completed the look with matching red heels and sported her blonde tresses in perfectly styled waves while going for a bright red lip
Stunning: Meanwhile, Claudia was dazzled in a white sequin blazer paired with black leather pants, a black top, and white heels
Tess wrote in the caption of her Instagram post where she showed off her outfit: “There are only 6 couples left tonight, as they dance for their spot in the quarter-finals next week! See you soon!”
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe danced to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing chart on Saturday night.
The former Great British Bake Off winner and his dance partner stole the show with their impressively intense Argentine Tango at David Garrett’s The 5th, securing an almost perfect score of 39.
Craig Revel Horwood exclaimed, “I absolutely loved it.”
Dynamic Duo: They bring all the glamor to the ballroom when they present Strictly every weekend
Cynthia Erivo – who replaced Motsi Mabuse, who was forced to self-isolate in Germany – applauded and said: “I was crazy about it… it’s beautiful.”
Referring to Craig, Chief Justice Shirley Ballas then said: “They’re back! Fab-u-lous, I stole your line. ‘
In second place with a score of 36, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington danced a Couple’s Choice to Make Me Feel by Janelle Mone.
Craig hard to please said, “You’ve done brilliantly.” Cynthia said, ‘I love you so much.’
Amazing: Tess’ phenomenal physique was displayed in the tight midi number which featured silver belt details and was cinched at the waist
Elsewhere, CBBC star Rhys Stephenson broke down in tears after his emotional waltz for Whitney Houston’s You Light Up My Life.
Shirley said: “You amazed me… it was beautiful. ‘I felt your emotion, I never thought I would see that from you. I just want to hug you.
The crowd booed as Craig got into the routine and listed a number of things he said were wrong.
He admitted, “For me, technically it’s not for me, honey.”
Fashionista: Claudia wowed in her glittery ensemble as she effortlessly put on the show
Newsreader Dan Walker, meanwhile, left the judges stunned by his hip pushing actions against Rumba to Desperado by Eagles and Nadiya Bychkova, and managed a score of 31.
Elsewhere, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin scored 30 of 40.
Gordon, YouTuber’s famous chef, wiped away tears at the end of their Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa.
And Tilly thought her dad was “embarrassed” to talk to co-host Claudia Winkleman.
Craig admitted he felt it was a bit “awkward and out of touch.”
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice kicked off the show with a tantalizing Paso Doble at Sia’s California Dreamin, which earned them a score of 33.
Shirley hailed Rose as a “class act”.
Ladies: Tess and Claudia went above and beyond for Saturday’s show in their sensational outfits as they effortlessly took on their host duties
