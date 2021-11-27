Australia’s ‘secret blue cave’ wows travelers





Australia’s Secret Blue Grotto will have you cross Malta off your bucket list and add Shoalhaven to it. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the following image and decide for yourself. Regardless, there is a certain spot in Jervis Bay that could give Malta’s Blue Grotto a run for its money, we think. Left: Blue Grotto, Malta, by @clembordier. Right: Jervis Bay Marine Park, by @jordan_robins.

The photo on the left shows Malta’s famous Blue Grotto. The photo on the right, by @jordan_robins, shows a dark cave somewhere in the Jervis Bay Marine Park. The marine park is located approximately 3 hours south of Sydney. Comments left under Jordan’s photo on Instagram by followers show some people were taken aback by the little-known cave. “Nice little discovery!” we wrote. “Is this Samoa? Another asked. “It’s a pretty cool place, off the Bay of Jervis actually,” Jordan replied. “Add to bucket list!” Another wrote. The (original) Blue Grotto a sea cave in Malta is marked by photogenically blue and glowing water with objects below “appearing in silver, red, orange or yellow”, Matador Network reports. “Although the blue phenomenon is the result of sunlight shining through the narrow entrance, rather than bioluminescence, the radiant effect is just as stunning and even more colorful. To reach the cave, you must visit at low tide and in calm conditions, and only via a specially authorized boat. Jervis Bay has an even more legitimate type of bioluminescence, one created by a chemical reaction inside a living cell that generates light (this can be the result of things like sea creatures and fungi). In the case of Jervis Bay, this is the result of an overgrowth of plankton algae which, under certain conditions, creates large amounts of bioluminescence (also known as marine flicker). Left: Blue Grotto, Malta (Shutterstock). Right: Jervis Bay, by @Jordan_Robins Jervis Bay Wild writes: “Bioluminescence can only be seen in a few places around the world and is notoriously difficult to photograph. It is also difficult to predict, its appearance depending on good temperatures and good wind. When bioluminescence arrives at Jervis Bay, it can be seen in several places. ” “Head to your nearest local beach after dark and you’re probably in luck,” the site adds. “We saw it at Barfluer Beach, just north of Plantation Point, Callala Bay and Blenheim Beach. There were significant bioluminescence events at Jervis Bay in 2018, 2019, and 2020, so it looks like they’ve made some headway. ” RELATED: Australia’s Stunning ‘Lagos Alternative’ Explodes On Social Media Going down to Bawley Point (maybe further), if you drag your heel through the sand at night, if you are there during a bioluminescence event, you may see faint lines in the sea sand ( or in this case the sand) sparkles. Moving on to some of Shoalhaven’s more well-known attractions, like Bendalong and Hyams Beach, various other comparisons to international hot spots can be made (although, just like abroad, there is a big difference between what you see on social networks and reality). Instagram vs reality at Hyams Beach The humble Bendalong boat launch could also be considered somewhere in Sardinia. Left: Lolapan Travels, in Bendalong. Law: @dr___tone in Cala Mariolu, Sardinia, Meanwhile, Hyams could pass for a blinding white sand beach in Sardinia or Crete. Left: Hyams Beach, at @chrisbeetham. Right: Cala Mariolu – Sardinia, by @svetatour_travel. Maybe you can wait on that plane ticket overseas after all? Read more

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our best stories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dmarge.com/2021/11/australia-secret-blue-grotto-jervis-bay.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos