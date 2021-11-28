Fashion
These Oprah Approved Pants Are My Best Kept Fashion Secret And They’re On Big Sale
Courtesy of Getty Images
In my perfect world, I might wear sweatpants, but it looks like I’m wearing Chanel or Gucci. But as we know, a perfect world doesn’t really exist, and fashion usually requires some sort of sacrifice on comfort.
Having said that, the pandemic really made me reconsider how I dress. I have often wondered how I spent eight hours a day in restrictive pants or uncomfortable heels, especially after spending my quarantine days in comfortable sweats and leggings that I didn’t want to rip off by 5 p.m. For whom, and frankly for What, was I wearing those pieces that I didn’t even have enjoy wearing? So I made it my mission to create my perfect world (ehem, sweats but makes Chanel look like) a reality.
Buy now: $ 118 (originally $ 148); spanx.com
My dear friend Oprah hey, a girl can dream! provided some initial guidance on my research. When she called Spanx Perfect Black Pants in her List of favorite things in 2019, I was quite intrigued. I never tried them on myself until the end of last year when I started looking for comfortable and stylish clothes. Oprah loved her PBPs so much that she personally called Spanx founder Sara Blakely to thank her for making them.
Now I want to personally thank Oprah and Sara Blakely, because I officially found pants that look like sweatshirts but look like designer pants so yes, a fragment of my perfect world has come true, and I want to share that with you. Oh, and they’re on sale right now because of Spanx Black Friday Sale. It doesn’t get better than that.
Buy now: $ 110 (originally $ 138); spanx.com
The magic hidden in Spanx’s perfect black pants will never be revealed, but what I know is this: the pants, which come in several silhouettes, from to burst To right leg, are made from the softest, stretchiest, and tallest ponte fabric I’ve ever seen.
General aspect ? Unbelievable. But what about comfort? They obviously passed this test with flying colors thanks to the four-way stretch material that provides just the right amount of compression. Plus, I love the slip-on design because it means there are no awkward buttons, zippers or clasps, just a high waist elastic band that won’t dig or cause muffins. Oh, and they’re incredibly easy to wash, just the icing on the cake.
i tried the Perfect black flared pants and Right leg, and both easily earn 10 out of five stars from me. I would even go so far as to say that they are better (and obviously more affordable) than most of the designer pants I wore.
I will wear them at home, in the office, on dates and when traveling. This is how versatile they are. Buy a pair or two now. You can thank me later.
Buy now: $ 102 (originally $ 128); spanx.com
