CHAMPAIGN, Illinois. In what was nothing short of a gruesome performance, Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 B1G) fell to Illinois (5-7, 4-5 B1G) 47-14 to lose the HAT and set up a hell of a long offseason.

There were few bright spots for the Cats, but Malik Washington was certainly one of them. He finished with seven catches for 83 yards, providing a spark for the UN’s otherwise anemic offense. Ryan Hilinski led the way in the passing game, conceding 12 of 23 passes for 123 yards and an interception. Evan Hull had 101 yards and one rushing touchdown on 32 carries, finishing with just over 1,000 rushing yards this season.

Illinois started their opener with a 25-yard finish in midfield from Brandon Peters to Isaiah Williams. However, the Wildcats were able to hold on and force a punt from Illini. They may have received some help from the refs after it looked like Cam Mitchell came off with a pass interference on the third down.

The first north-west trip was largely uneventful. After four straight transfers to Hull, the first three of which ended in a first try, two Andrew Marty failures led to a NU punt.

After the Illini got the ball back, they quickly came out in threes, handing the ball straight to the Cats. A three-yard run from Hull put them in a decent position on the second try, but on the next play Marty groped in a really comical fashion, dropping the ball as he pulled his arm back to throw it. Illinois recovered on the NU eight-yard line and quickly hit it on a Daniel Barker run, making it 7-0.

On Northwestern’s next drive, he backed up five meters. Marty almost fumbled again on the third down and the Cats were forced to kick again. After a 10-yard completion from Peters to Casey Washington, the Illini tried everything and hit it big. Peters found Williams for a 39-yard touchdown on a play where no one in the NU high school was even close to the ball, putting the Illini ahead 14-0.

The Cats started their next practice with Hilinski as quarterback and were forced to finish fourth almost immediately, which they were able to convert. They kept rolling but eventually stalled in the red zone, won in the fourth and fifth and this time returned the ball via an incomplete Hilinski. At the end of the first quarter, that was all Illini.

This trend continued in the second quarter. On the second play of the Illinois drive, Peters connected deeply with Washington, this time for 56 yards. Five games later, Chase Brown hit him a yard, giving the Illini a three-point lead.

The next northwest drive only got worse. After stepping back for the first two games, Hilinski threw a ball in a triple cover and was pushed back by Jartavius ​​Martin. In Illinois’ first play, Williams carried 21 yards home on a reaction sweep. Just like that, it was 28-0 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

Finally, Malik Washington brought the Cats to life. On what was supposed to be a routine screen pass, Washington snapped a few tackles and accelerated the sideline for a gain of 23 yards. A few games later, NU converted a fourth and one to keep the player alive. Then, on the third and the goal from the one-yard line, Hilinski hit the ball on a quarter-kick. The 11-game, 75-yard drive made it a three-point game.

Illinois was not done, however. The Illini continued to punish Northwestern on the ground, eventually dropping the ball inside the Wildcats’ 20-yard line. NU held on, limiting Illinois to just one field goal that left the score at 31-7. Northwestern also lost Bryce Gallagher on that ride, as he was taken to the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

There wasn’t a lot of action for Northwestern heading into half-time, but the Illini’s scored two more field goals to go up 37-7. After 30 minutes of play, Northwestern had been edged 205 yards overall.

Unsurprisingly, the second half started with the same trends as the first. The Cats started with the ball, got it in the fourth and first, were going to go but had a false start, then proceeded to a volley kick. Illinois kept going down the field a bit and added another field goal this time at 49 yards to make it 40-7.

Throughout the remainder of the third quarter, there wasn’t much action, with the two teams trading punts. At one point, Hilinski was sacked twice in a row, once again highlighting the difficulties of the Northwest’s offensive line. At another, a pass from Peters to Chase Brown bounced off Mitchell and into the hands of Troy Hudetz, who replaced injured Gallagher. The score remained at 40-7 at the end of the third quarter, the lowest scoring quarter of the game.

To open the fourth quarter, Northwestern failed to convert on third and four and then proceeded to punt. Much like the previous 45 minutes of play, Illinois started to drive. Peter McIntyre almost managed to force a fumble with a big blow to Michael Marchese, but Marchese was dismissed. Minutes later, the Illini added another touchdown when Josh McCray went six yards down the middle to find dirt.

The Cats hit another touchdown in record time, bringing the score to 47-14. Of note, Hull hit 1,000 rushing yards this season in that last practice, providing one last moment to cheer on Northwestern fans.

With that, Northwesterns’ 2021 season is over. The Cats return to action in August 2022 when they travel to Dublin, Ireland to face Nebraska.