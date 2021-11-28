Fashion
Designer Camilla Franks finally addresses Australian Fashion Week controversy
Camilla Franks faced backlash after wheelchair models struggled to walk down the runway during an ‘inclusive’ presentation at Australian Fashion Week in June.
Franks was the target of criticism for the Future of Fashion storefront, which also featured clothing from Pip Edward’s label, PE Nation and 16 other designers.
The 45-year-old ran down the runway when she saw her model, Lisa Cox, get stuck, unable to move her wheelchair, and pushed her through.
Backlash: Camilla Franks (pictured) suffered backlash after wheelchair models struggled to walk down the runway during an 'inclusive' presentation at Australian Fashion Week in June.
But the whole debacle should never have happened, Camilla now admits.
“When the hiccups occurred, my heart sank,” said the queen of the caftan Stellar magazine Saturday.
“I looked at Lisa and just jumped on this trail. There was a real inner strength between us, and we felt like two kids squealing up there together.
Need help: The 45-year-old ran on the leak when she saw her model, Lisa Cox (pictured), get stuck, unable to move her wheelchair, and pushed her through
"When the hiccups occurred, my heart sank," the caftan queen said on Saturday. "I looked at Lisa and just jumped on this trail. There was a real inner strength between us, and we felt like two kids squealing up there together. Lisa is pictured in Stellar magazine
“Of course, it was a shame that it happened that it was wrong that the track was not accessible,” she added.
Camilla continued, “IMG Focus and Fashion Week pissed off; they recognized it and there was a lot of learning.
She went on to say that her “gooey heart” was hurt, but the backlash and model Lisa, “held her hand through it all” and taught her to be a “true warrior.”
"Of course, it was a shame that it happened that it was not good that the track was not accessible," she added.
“Unlike other brands, we have sizes extended from 2X small to 4X large …
“So it was frustrating having to deal with trolls for weeks on end for something we had no control over.”
At the Future of Fashion event, where several designers showcased their collections, model and Paralympian Rheed McCracken struggled to move his wheelchair around the runway, which was covered in shredded paper.
Outrage: During the Future of Fashion event, where several designers presented their collections, model and Paralympian Rheed McCracken struggled to move his wheelchair on the runway, which was covered in shredded paper.
Confrontational footage showed the decorative shreds tangling in the athlete’s wheels, as other models continued to walk past him.
The model Lisa was also trapped and Camilla had rushed on stage to help her through the paper.
A Fashion Week guest told Daily Mail Australia: “It was very kind of Camilla to help, but it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.
"Unlike other brands, we have sizes extended from 2X small to 4X large … So it was frustrating having to deal with trolls for weeks on end for something we had no control over," Camilla said.
“The directors clearly wanted to appear inclusive, but took no real steps to [make the runway] all-in.’
The show drew widespread backlash, with online reviews insisting that “showing models with disabilities is not inclusive unless it is also accessible to them.”
“Fashion shows that think accessibility doesn’t match runway aesthetics have to stop. It’s a common occurrence, ”wrote another.
Read more: In this week’s Stellar magazine with Lisa Cox on the cover
