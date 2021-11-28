Explanation of the UPTET 2021 dress code; Know what girls and boys should wear on exam day





The UPTET 2021 exam is scheduled for November 28, 2021, in two teams, namely test 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and test 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates taking the exam must have downloaded their UPTET admission card from the official website, updeled.gov.in. It is advisable to check the time of declaration mentioned on the admission card of TET, UP. The candidate must also comply with the directives notified by the authorities concerned on the day of the examination. Relevant authorities have issued admission cards as well as important instructions such as possession of an original copy of photo ID proof and qualifying examination scoring sheets. Dress code for UPTET 2021 The official UPTET brochure requires candidates to wear face masks in the examination room at all times. This in compliance with COVID protocols and SOPs. Applicants are also asked to carry a bottle of disinfectant and practice social distancing in this regard. Several press articles suggest the dress code for UPTET 2021, and according to this, applicants must refrain from wearing long-sleeved clothing, clothing with large buttons, caps, scarves, etc. in the examination room. Applicants are also cautioned to refrain from clothing with a lot of pockets, accessories like belts, large earrings, etc. because it may appear suspicious and pose a problem for them during the examination. In the event that candidates violate any of the standards listed by the authorities, their candidacy may be canceled. This year, the board is taking many precautionary measures to ensure a fair review. Previously, it has been reported that certain disruptive elements may attempt to hinder the UPTET review. Therefore, the district administration decided to impose section 144 at least 200 meters from the premises of the examination center to prevent malfeasance during the examination. Along with that, this time there will be a live video recording during the exam to make sure it goes fairly. The UPTET exam is organized for two tests, namely test 1 for primary and test 2 for upper primary teachers. Test 1 lasts 150 minutes and includes 150 questions in mathematics, child development and pedagogy, language I (Hindi), language II (Urdu / Sanskrit / English). Likewise, Handout 2 is also 150 minutes long and contains questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi), Language II (Urdu / Sanskrit / English), Mathematics and Science or social studies. UPTET or Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is an annual exam held to provide TET certificates to candidates wishing to take the exam. Candidates who are selected after appearing for the exam will receive the certificate making them eligible for the primary or second cycle primary class. Subscribe for the latest updates

