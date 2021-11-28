Shraddha Kapoor explains how confidence is the key to fashion

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most followed Indian celebrities in India and one of the reasons is his fashion choices. The actress speaks on how confidence is the key to fashion with Vedanshi Pathak.

Do you remember the first time you walked as a star and how different do you feel today?

The first time I stepped on the ramp as an obstacle I felt so nervous. To be honest, every time I walked since the first time my heart was pounding. There is also a mixture of excitement because there is

so many people are looking at you. This is very fun.

What does fashion mean to you?

A lot of my friends tell me I have to put in an effort but the thing is, I like really comfortable clothes that I can just slip into. So fashion for me is a reflection of who I am with a lot of comfort.

What three things go through your mind before you get on the ramp?

Be confident and I just watch what I’m wearing and it makes me feel good. I also remember walking with my head held high.

Tell us about your flagship outfit and your walking experience for Anamika Khanna …

So it’s a dream come true for me to have walked for Anamika Khanna. I have been a huge fan of her and she is a legend in the fashion world. His collection today is fabulous. It’s a lovely mix of wearable, light, and Indian beauty mixed with a modern twist and a lot of quirk, so I love it.