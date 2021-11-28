Canadas Osborne-Paradis passes the torch to the men’s youth downhill team

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta. – The last Canadian skier to win a World Cup race in Lake Louise, Alta., Bid farewell to a run on Saturday that brought him both triumph and heartbreak.

Manuel Osborne-Paradis wore rodeo leggings over his jeans for his fun retirement run that the world’s ski governing body grants to ski racing stars on their home courses minutes before a race.

The 37-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C. retired last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has called off the 2020 edition of what is traditionally the men’s World Cup downhill. opening of the season, delaying the ritual.

Four-time Olympian Osborne-Paradis has collected 11 career World Cup medals and world super-G bronze in his 16 seasons racing for Canada.

He won super-G gold at Lake Louise in 2009. Osborne-Paradis was also the last Canadian to stand on the podium in the home alpine team race when he finished second in downhill in 2014.

His first World Cup medal was a silver medal in the downhill at Lake Louise in 2006.

Osborne-Paradiss’ previous experience on the track before Saturday, however, was disastrous and ultimately ended his career.

He broke his tibia and fibula when he fell into the safety net midway through the first practice round of the 2018-19 season.

Osborne-Paradis began to readjust with the aim of competing in the fifth Olympics, but the Canadian no longer raced.

The chance to ski the Louise piste again in front of fans with a Canadian flag in hand leaves a better last memory in his mind.

The thing I didn’t think was going to be the most important thing, but it was, was crossing the finish line once again, Osborne-Paradis said. It was a good closing chapter.

Osborne-Paradiss’s retirement continues the end of the era of the Canadian Cowboys in which he, Erik Guay, Jan Hudec and John Kucera were constant threats to the international podium in men’s sprint races.

Ben Thomsen of Invermere. BC is the last active skier in this group. The 34-year-old finished 54th in Saturday’s race.

Two-time world champion Montrealer Guay wore a Canadian double-denim tuxedo for his retirement in Louise in 2018.

The infernal crash of Osborne-Paradiss hastened Guay’s retreat. Guay intended to ski one more season, but decided to quit two days after the sinking of the Osborne-Paradiss.

Osborne-Paradis, his wife Lana and their young children Sloane and Toby live in Invermere.

The Osborne-Paradiss family watched him make his way through the course on Saturday and occasionally stop to hug coaches and volunteers.

I think I have my children here. . . my son has never seen me run and my daughter does not remember it, said Osborne-Paradis.

FIS has been so kind in being able to let me do this at this point in retirement. Saying thank you to the volunteers here is special.

He’s already been in training. Osborne-Paradis worked for a year to achieve its Level 4 certification from the Alliance of Ski Instructors of Canada, which is the highest level of certification.

Only seven percent of applicants pass final exams. Osborne, who says Dave Irwin in 1979 was the last member of the national ski team to achieve certification, can teach all levels of skiing on all terrains and also train future instructors.

It was difficult, said Osborne-Paradis. It was a one-year process to get to the exam, and then it’s a two-day exam. I definitely didn’t go into this thinking I was going to be successful.

I wanted to be in the ski world. How can I be part of it? There is a huge ski community in Canada that the racing world is so disconnected from. How can I change from alpine runner status and further progress in my skiing career? It appeared to me that I could pass this level 4 teaching exam.

Osborne-Paradis worked with the Ontario Women’s Under-16 team in the week leading up to her swan song.

He’s passing the torch of racing to a young men’s downhill team that needs more seasoning to reach the heights of the Canadian Cowboys. They are trained by Kucera.

It’s a good band. They are making their own way, Osborne-Paradis said. They relate to the way we did it through Johnny. They just have to build their confidence and then they can do it.

Torontonian Jack Crawford was the top Canadian in 24th place on Saturday ahead of teammate Brodie Seger of Whistler, BC, in 31st.

Segers’ career with the national team overlapped that of Osborne-Paradis when the former made his World Cup debut in 2017.

Manny, I think he’s got a very unique take on a lot of things, Seger said. I can certainly take things too seriously and analyze too much. Sometimes he just has a random comment that cuts the bull like: It’s simple. Just be confident and do this.

I feel like I learned a lot from him in a way. Even at times when he might have been struggling as a skier, I feel like he was doing a really good job handling himself as an athlete and being honest about the way things are going. were passing.

The way he marketed himself, he made it super fun and he’s just a genuine guy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 27, 2021.