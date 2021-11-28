Sustainable fashion is not a trend, it’s a necessity, says ecommerce platform chief





RIYAD: The discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, B.1.1.529, may have weighed on Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, but financial experts expect its value to double over the years. Next 12 months. The fall in the value of Bitcoin should be seen as a major buying opportunity, said Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group. Bitcoin fell more than 9% on Friday, dragging smaller tokens down. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $ 69,000 earlier this month, as more and more big investors embraced cryptocurrencies, many drawn by its supposed inflation-resilient qualities. Others have crammed into the digital token on the promise of quick wins, a drawdown that has been accentuated by record or negative interest rates. The discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus has rocked global stock markets as it brings a new wave of uncertainty, Green said. Crypto markets mirrored the reaction of other financial markets. This highlights how mainstream digital assets have become, as a growing number of institutional investors have crammed into Bitcoin this year. But for this reason, when they temporarily reduce exposure to most risky assets, despite the longer-term outlook, they also do the same with Bitcoin. In turn, due to Bitcoin’s gigantic market share, this is weighing on the entire crypto industry, the head of the fintech organization said. He continued: However, I think this is a knee-jerk reaction from the crypto market. It will move away from it fairly quickly, as it did with the delta variant in the summer. Bitcoin is often referred to as digital gold because, like the precious metal, it is a medium of exchange, a unit of account, non-sovereign, decentralized, rare and a store of value. In addition, investors will once again focus on growing fears of global inflation caused by lingering supply-side problems, the deVere CEO said. Bitcoin is widely regarded as a shield against inflation, mainly due to its limited supply, which is not influenced by its price. This shield against inflation will continue to bring growing investment into the crypto market from major institutional investors, bringing with them capital, expertise and reputation and further driving prices up. Echoing similar sentiments, Martha Reyes, head of research at the BEQUANT stock exchange and digital asset brokerage, said: News of a new variant of the coronavirus originating in South Africa has led to a sale massive in all asset classes. If lockdowns ensue, which is not our baseline scenario, it will lead to more helicopter money, which will ultimately benefit digital assets. Ruud Feltkamps’ point of view supports the opinions of both experts. The CEO of the cloud-based automated cryptocurrency trading bot Cryptohopper said: Inflation is skyrocketing and people are looking for more alternatives for their money in the bank. I don’t think it will be long before investors see this as a cheap time to buy. We’re still in the middle of the bull cycle, and I think rising inflation will cause more money for stocks and crypto to increase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/1976356/business-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos