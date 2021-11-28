POST-GAME THOUGHTS: A&M LOSSES IN CRAZY SILLY MODE AT LSU

Guys, I’m at a loss for words. I wrote after matches after breakout losses, big wins, close losses, you name it and I experienced and dealt with it in a post match. This one is new to me.

First of all, thanks to Coach Orgeron and the Tigers for getting the job done. They were the better team today for the vast majority of the game, including the end. They have done more clutch sets than we have. I don’t think they wanted it more or such nonsense, but they were better prepared than us to win this game. What a way to send Coach Orgeron to whatever awaits him.

I had lost hope at the start of the match. He seemed to follow the same scenario as our other 3 losses. Give up the yards, can’t run the ball, rely on Zach and end up doing too little too late. But then we started to come back. Then we started to get meters and stops.

When we were in trouble offensively, I told myself that this game was going to depend on who made a mistake first. LSU gave us opportunities but unfortunately we made the first mistake. And then we did another one. And then another. And then we kept shooting ourselves in the foot until we ran out of feet. No foot was left, they were all shot. It’s amazing when you can’t really report an error when it was just a cavalcade of utter ridiculousness that resulted in a 3 point loss. Let’s trace it.

Until 24-20 with 3 minutes and change and we get the ball back. Oops, there is a personal fault that makes us love the 10-meter line. All we need is a first down. It would be nice to put our dynamic speed back on, but it is nowhere to be found. We get 8 yards to set up a very manageable 3rd and 2. And then Jimbo calls it the strangest game I’ve ever seen. I don’t know if it was an RPO. I don’t know if it was a pitch designed for a right handed QB to run to his left and throw towards a TE. I do not know. It could have been the strangest piece I have seen in recent memory.

No problem! Hit the ball, stop and you’re good to go. Oh hey, we had possession … but no, we didn’t. I cannot leave the game in the hands of the referees. I can not do it.

We know how this offensive campaign for LSU ended.

There are 20 seconds left to enter the shooting range … and we have a drop and 2 bags. Maybe 3. I don’t know if I have intentionally blocked it in my mind.

Before the game started, I had a bad feeling about it. LSU has a talented roster that just couldn’t click in the past couple of years. We had to play a clean game to win, and we didn’t, but we were still able to win the game. Damn, we won that damn game … until we didn’t.

I could go through the stats, I could go through the numbers, we could look at quarter-by-quarter comparisons, but I really don’t want to do that right now.

What a silly way to lose a football game.

Four losses this year so far. All of them were extremely winnable games, but we didn’t. It’s not a thing … not just the staff, not just the coaching, not just the execution. We had large-scale systemic failures in all three areas in all four games.

What a strange way to lose a game.

BTHO the bowl’s opponent and recruiting.