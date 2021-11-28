IIM CAT EXAM 2021 Guidelines: IIM Ahmedabad IIM CAT 2021 Guidelines for Applicants CAT 2021 Dress Code Documents





Image Source: PTI IIM CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad issues guidelines for candidates on exam day | Check dress code, other details Strong points The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad will organize CAT 2021 on Sunday.

Approximately 2.31 lakh of registered candidates will take the IIM CAT 2021 exam.

IIM Ahmedabad issues guidelines for candidates to follow carefully on exam day IIM CAT 2021 Exam Guidelines: The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad is ready to hold the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Sunday November 28, 2021. Approximately 2.31 lakh of registered applicants will take the IIM CAT 2021 exam. For male and female applicants women taking the exam, IIM Ahmedabad has prescribed the CAT 2021 dress code which must be followed carefully on the day of the exam. Notably, the IIM CAT 2021 admission card was released on October 27. Applicants who have not yet downloaded their CAT 2021 admission card can do so from the official IIM CAT website – iimcat.ac.in. The IIM CAT exam will take place in three shifts: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The results of the IIM CAT 2021 exam will be released in the second week of January 2022. IIM-A has decided to reduce the number of questions asked on the exam and the exam time has been reduced from three hours to two hours, just like last year. Those who take the exam should note that the exam is a computerized test (CBT). The CAT 2021 question document has three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC); Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR); and Quantitative Capacity (QA). IIM CAT 2021: Important Dress Code Guidelines: Candidates must wear masks at all times as otherwise candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination room.

No bags are allowed inside the examination room.

Applicants should not wear shoes with high heels or thick soles.

Applicants should opt for slippers or slip-on shoes as they have very thin bottom soles.

IM Ahmedabad only has socks, cardigans, plain sweaters and sweaters that do not have pockets will be allowed inside the examination room as part of the student dress code.

Jeans, pants or trousers, etc. should not have a lot of pockets as they will not be allowed.

Clothing worn by students with large buttons will not be allowed inside the CAT examination center.

During the exam, candidates must not wear any type of jewelry or metal accessories.

Anything of higher value should not be taken in the exam room. Henna on the palm is not allowed as it will cause problems when capturing candidates’ biometric fingerprints. Important instruction that candidates for WCB 2021 should remember: Candidates must arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the doors close. The time of the report was indicated on the admission card.

All applicants must download and print their admission cards on A4 paper from the official website and bring their original ID to the examination center.

All applicants must follow covid guidelines i.e. wear a mask, take disinfectant with them.

To answer each question, candidates will have 40 minutes. PwD applicants will have an additional 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each session.

Some questions in the CAT 2021 articles will be multiple choice (MCQ) and the others will not be MCQ.

Candidates are not allowed to use electronic gadgets, cell phones, watches, calculators or glasses are also not allowed in the examination center. For any calculation, they can use virtual calculators.

After answering the questions, candidates will have the following options: Save and Next; Clear answer and mark for review and next.

Read the instructions carefully before you start responding to the paper. ALSO READ: Center to review Rs 8 lakh criteria for SAP category for NEETs; 4-week deferred consultation Latest Education News

