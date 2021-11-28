Alabama No.3 rallies to defeat Auburn in quadruple overtime

It took a fourth-quarter rally with a double-digit deficit and four overtime, but the Alabama No.3 beat rival Auburn 24-22 on the road in the Iron Bowl to end the regular season with a 11-1 record.

The next step for the Crimson Tide? A trip to Atlanta.

This is how it happened

The two rivals combined for 10 consecutive punts to start the game, the score being 0-0 until the middle of the second quarter. Five of those 10 drives were three-and-outs and only four of the 10 resulted in total gains of at least 10 yards.

Auburn started the scoring when quarterback TJ Finley, who started in place of injured Bo Nix, found Kobe Hudson for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown came after a punt in which Alabama main receiver Jameson Williams was ejected for aiming while on a punt cover.

In Alabama’s next six practices after Auburn took the lead, the Crimson Tide kicked twice, made two turnovers on downs, threw an interception and saw the first half expire. During that span, Auburn added three more points with a field goal after a short punt and a solid punt return set up a short field for the Tigers’ offense.

The Tigers ruled out the Crimson Tide for the first three quarters, which had not happened in five years, but Alabama scored two goals in the fourth quarter, including a 12-game, 97-yard touchdown to tie the game. at 10, when quarterback Bryce Young found Ja’Corey Brooks in the right corner of the end zone for an impressive touchdown on the 3rd and 10th with 24 seconds left.

Auburn missed the rest of the time to go to the first overtime in Iron Bowl history.

In overtime, both teams scored a touchdown on their first possession, kicked a basket on their second and were held scoreless in their third, before Young found wide receiver John Metchie III for a winning conversion of 2 points in the fourth overtime. period. Under the new overtime rules, teams must opt ​​for a 2-point conversion after scoring a touchdown in second overtime and from third overtime it becomes a 2-point shootout, where each team gets a try. from the 2-yard line. .

The context

Alabama entered the 2021 Iron Bowl with a 47-37-1 advantage in the series. The two schools had alternated victories in the previous five meetings, with Alabama winning in 2020, 2018 and 2016, and Auburn winning in 2017 and 2019, with the home team winning each time. If this pattern continued, which appeared to be the case, Auburn would win, but a few costly decisions, such as Auburn, the Tank Bigsby running back, did not choose to come down at the end of the fourth quarter to allow the l ‘clock to continue to run. , along with Alabama’s late-game execution, gave the victory to the Crimson Tide.

The two teams have been on divergent paths this season, with Alabama ranked in the top four in the CFP standings since Week 10 and Crimson Tide will represent SEC West in the Big Ten Championship, while Auburn entered on Saturday on a game three losing streak and the Tigers had just lost 21-17 to a South Carolina team that previously only had 2-5 in the SEC game.

And after

Alabama had already clinched a spot in the SEC Championship game, where they will face unbeaten No.1 Georgia (12-0). Selection day for the 2022 College Football Qualifiers will take place Sunday, December 5 on ESPN. A two-losing team never reached the CFP in the first seven years of the playoff era, but a notional victory over Georgia would have forced the selection committee to seriously consider Alabama with an SEC title. With the win, Alabama’s only flaw this season remains a narrow loss to Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide will arrive in Atlanta on a six-game winning streak.

Auburn, who entered the Iron Bowl with six wins this season, had already reached bowl eligibility and the Tigers will also play in a bowl game after finishing the regular season 6-6.