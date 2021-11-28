Sustainable development in fashion: local businesses strive to standardize second-hand shopping

As more and more clothes are thrown away every year, mainstream fashion leads to a high build-up of waste and polluting water sources. A more sustainable alternative, second-hand shopping, has gained popularity among those looking for ways to shop without guilt.

Columbia has no shortage of second-hand stores available for conscious shoppers, including Maude Vintage, The Wardrobe, and Leos Old Clothes, but thrift stores aren’t entirely flawless. Low prices combined with the cultural need for new clothes can encourage overconsumption and excessive donation. Large volumes of poor quality fast fashion items donated to thrift stores often have no resale value.

Not all clothing donated to charity thrift stores ends up on the shelves. Evette Nissen, chairman of The Wardrobe’s board, said her store tries to put on as many clothes as possible.

The only things that aren’t sold are those that are stained or torn, Nissen said. At least 75% [of donated clothing] ends up on the ground.

The Wardrobe donates its unsaleable clothes to Remains, Inc., a St. Louis-based company that ships the clothes overseas to garment recycling centers. According to the Council for Textile Recycling, most clothing recycling centers reuse 45% of the clothing supplied to them, recycle 30% as absorbents and 20% as fibers. This leaves only 5% waste.

One form of second-hand shopping that is often more expensive than traditional thrift stores is vintage shopping. Vintage stores buy their items from community members or vendors, which means all items will likely end up being sold. Of course, some items still won’t sell. Sabrina Garcia-Rubio, owner of Maude Vintage, donates her unsold items to charity thrift stores.

When you have things that have been marked that are between one and two years old, they end up just taking up space and eventually preventing other pieces from shining, Garcia-Rubio said.

That’s when she donates to smaller thrift stores, like The Wardrobe, which sell a higher volume of their clothes, rather than sending them to big chains like Goodwill.

Nissen and Garcia-Rubio said their client demographics cover a wide range of ages and income levels. Garcia-Rubio said that while her largest demographic is around 20 to 30, she also has several families coming in.

I’ve had so many families this year that I recognize they come every year, and I just enjoy it, Garcia-Rubio said. They know they support a local business, their kids love unique pieces, I just think it’s super cool.

42% of Gen Z people said they bought second-hand clothes in 2020, according to the thredUP 2021 resale report. Even as more and more young people are buying used items, Garcia-Rubio said that there was always a stigma surrounding him.

There are a lot of ideas that second-hand clothes are gross or unsanitary, Garcia-Rubio said. Walking into a well-organized vintage boutique changes some of those perspectives on what quality is and what value means, and that’s what I’m trying to do here.

Garcia-Rubio and Nissens’ motivations for being in the thrift industry lie in sustainability. Nissen said she thinks there is too much waste in society today. Garcia-Rubio is very committed to sustainability in fashion.

Sustainability needs to be implemented in everything we do, but here in my piece of the pie I’m doing my part by using second-hand clothing, Garcia-Rubio said. A vintage piece is usually a piece of clothing of such quality that it won’t be thrown in the trash or ready for the trash anytime soon.

