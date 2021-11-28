Niall Treacy relishes Beijing dress rehearsal as he aims for Olympic Winter arc

Speed ​​skater Niall Treacy believes running on Beijing’s fast ice is the perfect incentive to catalyze his quest to reach the Winter Olympics next year.

Nottingham-based Treacy, 21, is still on the hunt for a spot at the February Games and is currently aiming to qualify for World Cup events in China, Japan, Hungary and the Netherlands.

Versatile Treacy competes in the three distances 500m, 1000m and 1500m and recently raced at the Beijing National Speed ​​Skating Oval – next year’s Olympic venue – in the first event of the season.

He was unable to advance to the final in the Chinese capital, but says tasting the fast-paced conditions whetted his appetite for a taste of the Winter Olympics.

Treacy, who lives in Nottingham and trains at the National Ice Center, said: “I feel like I’m in a good place to really give [reaching the Olympics] a good start.

“The hotel in Beijing for the World Cup event had the entire Olympic brand decorated – and we skated on the same rink.

“You’re in the locker room which you know is going to be used for the Games, and it’s also quick ice there. It was nice to be on that.

“It made me think: I want to come here for the Olympics” because I know it’s going to be quick.

“The whole experience of landing in Beijing was amazing – I’ve never been there before and it’s so busy. Driving to the hotel after a military-style exit from the airport, the police buckled our bus during rush hour and it was pretty crazy.

“Even though it was all governed by Covid regulations, you can really feel the buzz around it. All the volunteers were all excited too because the Olympics are approaching.

“It’s now less than 100 days to the Olympics – they were all getting ready and it was great for us getting ready and racing against people who will be at the Olympics. It was pretty special.

“I haven’t done the job yet and it was slightly disappointing – but I’m more motivated because of it.”

Treacy achieved a series of improved performances during the campaign’s second World Cup in Nagoya, Japan, but knows he still has work to do to secure his place on the plane.

The Midlands star flew to Hungary this weekend where he hopes to earn valuable points and expand his claim for a place in the GB squad.

Treacy’s brothers – Niall, 25, and Ethan, 23 – are also stars of the British skating scene, with Niall having memorable competing in the Pyeongchang Olympics three years ago.

The youngest of the trio says he remains on track to follow in his footsteps and hopes his straps in Debrecen, Hungary, and Dordrecht, the Netherlands, can catapult him into the race.

Treacy, whose career on the ice is fueled by a partnership between Entain – owner of Ladbrokes and Coral – and SportsAid, added: “There’s no doubt the next two weeks will be tough – but we always knew it was going to be okay. be difficult.

“I don’t think there is anything to say if things are going well, I run smart, I feel fit and confident, it can’t happen.

“That’s the mindset I’m going with – if you think the first two aren’t going our way, it’s not going to happen.

“I feel like we’re building a team right now and I don’t see why.

“The whole group – me, Niall and Ethan – has arrived, we’re lit up and know what we need to do. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t – but we will. I know we gave it a good shot. “

