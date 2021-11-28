Jennifer Garner’s Spanx Leggings Go On Sale For Cyber ​​Monday





A lot has changed in the past year. I moved from Minnesota to New York, discovered new hobbies, and decided to give it a shot, which anyone who knows me would say “Excuse me? ”to. Never in a million years, 26-year-old Eva would have thought that 27-year-old Eva would jog Central Park, but alas, here we are. One thing that hasn’t changed. , however? my deep-seated love for Spanx Loot Boost Leggings which are still on sale for Black Friday.

I would say I’m probably on par with Jennifer Garner as Booty Boost Fan # 1. More likely than not, whenever Garner goes out to run errands, take a walk in the park, or do grocery shopping, she wears the blue or black version of the most famous leggings of the brand. Most often, every time I’m shopping or doing my night jog (yes, folks!), I am also wearing my Booty Boost leggings. I currently own three pairs of black, but will add navy blue to my rotation while they go on sale.

You’ve probably read a lot about these leggings. Celebrities, fashion editors and ordinary people all agree that there is some kind of magic woven into the DNA of these sports stockings because the minute you put them on, you instantly feel better. Unlike some leggings, they are incredibly easy to put on thanks to their four-way stretch and buttery soft material. They have a high waist that stays in place during my joggers or Pilates workouts at home. But my all-time favorite things about these leggings? They have a centerless seam which means absolutely no camel toe – bless! – and they are designed to make your butt look its best. Like I said, magic.

The sculpting fabric and high waistline create the illusion of a cheerful, lifted butt, and all I can say about that is “Hallelujah!” Don’t get me wrong, squats are great, but if I can have a more boosted butt without sweating, I’m all for it.

Since these leggings are basically famous, it is not surprising that they are seldom noted. But during Spanx’s annual site-wide sale, which lasts a few more days, they’re 20% off. Which only means one thing: I refuel, and you should too.

