Short track star Niall Treacy relishes Beijing dress rehearsal as he aims for Olympic Winter arc

The speedster is determined to emulate his brother Farrell and represent the GB team at the Winter Olympics

Speed ​​skater Niall Treacy believes that running on Beijing’s fast ice is the perfect incentive to catalyze his quest to reach the Olympic Winter Games next year, writes Will Jennings.

Nottingham-based Treacy, 21, is still on the hunt for a spot at the February Games and is currently aiming to qualify for World Cup events in China, Japan, Hungary and the Netherlands.

Versatile Treacy competes in the three distances of 500m, 1000m and 1500m and recently raced at the Beijing National Speed ​​Skating Oval Olympic venue next year in the first event of the season.

He was unable to advance to the final in the Chinese capital, but says tasting the fast-paced conditions whetted his appetite for a taste of the Winter Olympics.

Treacy, who lives in Nottingham and trains at the National Ice Center, said: I feel like I’m in a good position to really give [reaching the Olympics] a good start.

The hotel in Beijing for the World Cup event had all the Olympic brand decorated and we skated on the same rink.

You’re in the locker room that you know will be used for the Games, and his quick ice cream there too. It was nice to be on it.

It got me thinking: I want to come here for the Olympics because I know it’s going to be quick.

The whole experience of landing in Beijing was amazing. I’ve never been before and it’s so busy. While driving to the hotel after a military exit from the airport, the police cordoned off our bus during rush hour and it was pretty crazy.

Even though everything was covered by Covid regulations, you can really feel the buzz around. All the volunteers were all excited too because the Olympics are approaching.

It’s now less than 100 days before the Olympics that they were all preparing and it was great for us to prepare and compete against people who will be at the Olympics. It was quite special.

I haven’t done the job yet and it was slightly disappointing but I’m more motivated because of it.

Treacy achieved a series of improved performances during the campaign’s second World Cup in Nagoya, Japan, but knows he still has work to do to secure his place on the plane.

The story continues

The Midlands star flew to Hungary this weekend where he hopes to earn valuable points and expand his claim for a place in the GB squad.

Treacys brothers Niall, 25, and Ethan, 23, are also stars of the UK skating scene, with Niall having memorable competitions at the Pyeongchang Olympics three years ago.

The youngest of the trio says he remains on track to follow in his footsteps and hopes his straps in Debrecen, Hungary, and Dordrecht, the Netherlands, can catapult him into the race.

The speedster is determined to emulate his brother Farrell and represent the GB team at the Winter Olympics

Treacy, whose career on the ice is fueled by a partnership between Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral and SportsAid, added: There’s no doubt the next two weeks will be tough, but we always knew it would be tough.

I don’t think there is anything to say if things are going well, I run smart, I feel fit and confident, it can’t happen.

That’s the mindset I’m going with if you think the first two aren’t going our way, it’s not going to happen.

I feel like I’m building a team right now and I don’t see why.

The whole group me, Niall and Ethan walked in, were on and know what we need to do. If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t, but know we gave it a good shot.

Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, is proud to champion the next generation of British sports heroes by providing talented young athletes with financial support and personal development opportunities in partnership with SportsAid. Visit entaingroup.com to know more