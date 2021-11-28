Matching Kurtas and Coats: Coffee Table Book Explores Western Influence on Punjab Fashion Before Independence

Pajamas and a collared shirt, a pair of shiny shoes under said pajamas and a large, dashing coat were all that were needed to complete the mid-19th century Indian, non-Punjabi, gentleman – disaster style for some, shift for others maybe but definitely a moment in fashion as it evolved.

A new coffee table book explores in meticulous photographic detail how Indian clothing, particularly Punjabi, was transformed by Western influence from the mid-19th century to the 20th century before independence and then beyond.

The lavish “British Raj Influences on Punjab Clothing and Textiles,” written by textile author-researcher Jasvinder Kaur, edited by Nirad Grover and designed by Nikheel Aphale, traces a simpler time in the Punjab when Western clothing became commonplace among the men and women of the province – even when the British did not like the idea. “The British imposed dress rules in order to emphasize the difference between the new rulers of India, ie themselves, and the ruled, ie the natives. Even Indian royalty has been subjected to these policies. They couldn’t wear anything that would in any way resemble the English crown, ”the author explains in the book.

Either way, the popularization of new fabrics and dress changes took place, and it was on every level, she notes in the introduction. Men wanted to wear not only an all-Western outfit, but also combinations of European and Indian clothing.

At the beginning of the 19th century, as the East India Company and the British Empire with it gradually extended its control over the subcontinent, the Punjab man wore a kurta, pajamas, juti and the indispensable pagri ( turban).

Soon, common Western-style coats, vests, coats and coats found themselves mixed and matched with Indian clothing. The fusion of European and Indian also gave birth to achkan and sherwani which incorporated elements of both styles of fashion. Under Western influence, men’s clothing became slimmer and well-fitting. The achkan was a fitted garment like the English coat, from which it took many elements. “Women’s clothing has been less affected, but there have been changes in the style of wearing the sari, the introduction of the blouse and petticoat, as well as the use of cosmetics and accessories,” writes Jaswinder Kaur.

The 160-page book is divided into five parts – Men’s Clothing, Women’s Clothing, Accessories, Materials, Goods Acquisition, Embroidery and Handicrafts – tracing the changes over the years in words and photographs.

Accompanied by photographs of Punjabi men and women, members of royalty and commoners, the book paints a living picture of the time.

With increasing Western influence, Indian men began to wear different clothes at different times of the day, a practice alien to the Indian way of life until now.

“Sometimes Indian men wore only Indian clothes during the day, while in the evening they changed into full western clothes. Keeping a handkerchief has become common, and some gentlemen have even started to carry a cane, as was the practice in the West, ”explains Jaswinder Kaur.

Trousers, she adds, were perhaps the latest piece of Western attire adopted by Indian men.

“And, there was a reason for that.” The author, who grew up in the Punjab, learned from his grandmother that at one time Indian houses contained very little furniture, as the rooms in the house were intended for “mixed use”: sitting , eat, sleep, etc.

“As long as people used the floor to sit down, they continued to wear pajamas because it made them easier to sit. But when raised furniture entered people’s homes, so did the pants. While men’s clothing has undergone an almost complete transformation under the Raj, Jaswinder Kaur points out that the traditional attire of Indian women has not undergone drastic changes. To a large extent, this has not happened even now.

“Women’s clothing has been less affected, but there have been changes in the style of wearing the sari, the introduction of the blouse and petticoat, and the use of cosmetics and accessories. While men, even in rural Punjab, today wear jeans and T-shirts, women continue to wear the traditional Punjabi dress: salwar and kameez with dupatta.

The author says that women in Punjab practiced ‘purdah’ and therefore had ‘limited interaction with the outside world, played a role in preventing them, compared to men, from being influenced by the British way of dressing. “.

The book also traces the introduction of Western clothing accessories such as shoes, socks, handbags and watches into Indian clothing for men and women, as well as the entry of English fabrics such as lace, netting. and velvet, among others.

“When English fabric first appeared in Indian markets, it was attractive not only for the variety of colors and patterns it offered, but also for the convenience of obtaining ready-made fabric,” writes Jaswinder Kaur. .

Published by Rupa Publications, the book is available for purchase in online and offline stores at Rs 2,500.

