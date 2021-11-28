Newbury Park boys in cross country win state title in record fashion – Daily News

FRESNO >> The records were expected. The same was true of pure domination, but it still opened my eyes.

The Newbury Parks boys’ cross country team delivered what was to be a record breaking day on Saturday at the CIF State Cross Country Championships in Woodward Park.

The Panthers won the Division I title like no one else has in the 34-year history of state competition, scoring 16 points 15 is the lowest you can get while setting a time of day. team of 73 minutes, 23 seconds. This brand broke the Panthers’ own record of 75:27 set in 2019, the last time the state meet was contested.

The victory, in which the Panthers put the riders in the top four places, marked their third consecutive state title, this one coming in Division I after two in Division II.

It was our goal; that was our vision for the season, said senior Colin Sahlman, who won the Division I title in 14 minutes, 26.5 seconds. And to come here and do it with 16 points, the lowest score ever as a team, it’s super amazing, and I wouldn’t want to do it with another group of guys.

Sahlman, who enlisted in northern Arizona to run with former teammate and two-time state champion Nico Young, led the Panthers parade. He narrowly missed the state record time on the 5-kilometer Woodward Parks course, which was set at 2:24 pm by Riverbanks German Fernandez in 2007.

Not that he hasn’t tried. Sahlman was in a total sprint in the last 200 meters to get closer.

I gave it my all there, 100%, and you know, Lex and Leo, they really pushed me the whole race. Especially since in the last 400 meters, I felt like I was sprinting forever.

Lex and Leo are Lex and Leo Young, the younger brothers of Nico Young. The juniors finished second and third respectively in 14: 28.0 and 14: 30.3. Junior Aaron Sahlman was fourth in 14: 46.4. Senior Daniel Appleford was seventh in 15: 11.5 and junior Hector Martinez was ninth in 15: 15.1.

I think they put on a show, and at the end of the day, you know, what are they saying? (Did you) finish empty? Newbury Park coach Sean Brosnan said. And they did. I am proud of them.

The boys from Newbury Parks are now heading to the RunningLane Cross Country Championship next Saturday in Huntsville, Ala. It’s a meeting that has become a de facto national championship with this year’s Nike Cross Nationals canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The girls from Newbury Parks will also be in attendance, but were turned back in their bid to win a Division I state title on Saturday.

Clovis Buchanan ran an inspired race to win with 51 points at the Panthers 72.

Sam McDonnell, senior to University of Alabama, placed second after a formidable sprint to the finish won by Sacramento McClatchys Anna McNatt in 17: 07.5. McDonnell, who led most of the race, ran 17: 08.7.

I definitely left it all out, McDonnell said. You know, the second is always good; second in the state of California, there is nothing wrong with that. Just a lot to learn.

The other area that stood out in the Women’s Division I race was Saugus senior Isabella Duarte, who finished fourth in 17: 34.9 behind McNatt, McDonnell and Clovis Buchanan junior Sydney Sundgren.

Other notable performances from the region include:

Agoura senior Ethan Godsey was sixth in the men’s Division III race in 15: 16.7.

Agoura senior Georgia McCorkle was third in the women’s Division III race in 17: 52.3.

Sophomore Payton Godsey led Oaks Christian to a fourth tag team finish in Division IV finishing fifth in 17: 35.3.

The Harvard-Westlakes boys placed fifth in Division IV, while senior Will Sheehy placed sixth individually in 15: 32.0

Burbank Providence placed fifth in the Division V women’s race with 160 points.